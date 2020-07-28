Campbell River drivers can expect delays on Dogwood St. on Wednesday, July 29

Drivers can expect delays on Wednesday, July 29 on Dogwood Street between 11th and 12th avenues, and along the 500-block of 11th Avenue.

Expect single lane alternating traffic between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during repaving following the installation for the City’s municipal broadband network in this area.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

For more information about this project visit: http://cradvantage.com/

Campbell River drivers can expect delays on Dogwood St. on Wednesday, July 29

