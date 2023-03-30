A mid afternoon fire occurred on March 28 in downtown Campbell River on Cliffe Crescent, resulting in a boat being damaged but no injuries. Photo Courtesy Kiana Collins/Facebook

A mid afternoon fire occurred on March 28 in downtown Campbell River on Cliffe Crescent, resulting in a boat being damaged but no injuries. Photo Courtesy Kiana Collins/Facebook

Campbell River Deputy Fire Chief: “We must remain vigilant” with warmer weather

Kelly Bellefleur releases brief statement on downtown Campbell River fire March 28

An afternoon fire on Tuesday, March 28 in Campbell River destroyed a boat, but no injuries were reported as a result.

Campbell River Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Bellefleur released a brief statement on the circumstances surrounding the fire, which covered 350 square metres.

“At 2 p.m., The fire department was alerted to a boat on a fire in the backyard of a home on Cliffe Crescent in downtown Campbell River,” said Bellefleur. “A large column of black smoke was rising over the community and the alarm was quickly raised to summon more resources.”

Crews arrived to find a boat on fire, but the fire had spread to a large area of grass as well. A home was in the path of the fire, but the crews arriving on the scene, quickly subduing the fire.

Bellefleur wants to remind the public that as weather warms up, there could be the risk of wildfires.

“As the weather warms up, and the fuels in and around yards dry out, we must remain vigilant with open flames,” said Bellefleur. “Even a small recreational fire can quickly spread to nearby grass and brush with potential devastating consequences.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

