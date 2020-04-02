Campbell River community COVID-19 agencies, services and resources list

The list outlines status of social agencies in the community

The Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness has released a list of agencies and resources and the current status of their services they are currently offering and a list of community resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CRDCEH hopes to keep the list current and they ask people to email any updates to campbellriverhousing@gmail.com

Last updated: April 1, 2020.

The Coalition to End Homelessness will do our best to keep our community posted of any social service agency closures/hour changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact those experiencing (or at risk of experiencing) homelessness. This list will be updated as information comes in.

CITY CONTACT:

City of Campbell River

The Emergency Operations Centre has a direct line for request from the community for emerging needs

– 250-286- 4033

FOOD SECURITY:

Salvation Army Lighthouse

Open for daily bagged lunches @ 11:30 Monday- Friday.

If people in need of clothing, items can be handed out as well through the door.

Salvation Army Family Services

Available for food hamper pick up. Call 250-287-2699 between 9 and 11 Wednesday to Friday

Radiant Life Church

All meals are operational and all are takeout only with the building shutdown; bagged meals at the door.

Monday- Kind Hearts, Grass Roots Dinner @ 5:00 PM

Tuesday- Kind Hearts, Grass Roots Dinner @ 5:00 PM

Wednesday- KDC Breakfast @ 08:30 – offering bag breakfasts

Wednesday – Kind Hearts, Grass Roots Dinner @ 5:00 PM

Thursday- Kind Hearts, Grass Roots Dinner @ 5:00 PM

Friday- Kind Hearts, Grass Roots Dinner @ 5:00 PM

Saturday- lunch cancelled for time being

Sunday- Lunch @ 11:30

Campbell River Food Bank

Still open and taking the proper precautionary health & safety measures- shifting to delivering packages outside. No plans to ration food; however, availability of food inventory may change from local providers/stores.

EMERGENCY SHELTER:

Salvation Army Evergreen Shelter

Shelter guests and some staff are isolating in place. No new intakes until further notice.

Campbell River & North Island Transition Society

The Ann Elmore House will continue to provide crisis intervention and support via telephone (250-286-3666) and safe shelter for women with urgent need – no visitors will be allowed and social distancing will be an expectation.

SUBSTANCE USE:

Vancouver Island Mental Health Society – Sobering Assessment Centre

8 of 12 beds are open; operational 24 hours/day.

Second Chance Recovery

Detox beds are closed for two weeks and re-evaluated at that time. No visitors allowed and no Day client referrals being accepted at this time. Clients are not permitted to attend outside meetings.

Kwakiutl District Council (KDC) Health

KDC able to distribute harm reduction supplies through an on call format – call Leanne @ 250-203-9713 for on nation supports/KDC clients at this time.

KDC is also able to support access to opioid agonist therapy for clients who may be quarantined with support from North Island Medical Centre & Coastal Community Medical Centre as prescribers. Please contact Leanne @ 250-203-9713 to coordinate support through various community partners.

OUTREACH SERVICES & COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS:

Campbell River & North Island Transition Society – Programming & Supports

– All group gatherings have been cancelled for the time being

– No intakes into the Recovery program at this time.

– Counselling appointments are being done by phone.

– High touch surfaces will be disinfected 3-4 times per day.

– Public showers are not allowed at the community office (Rose Harbour) at this time.

Campbell River & North Island Transition Society – Women’s Centre

– Supplying hygiene supplies available to homeless women – ie bottled water and small bottles of soap

– The Women’s Centre will continue to be open from 10:00am to 3:00pm Monday through Thursday, however only 5 people at one time may be in the centre for a maximum of one hour.

– Food and poverty relief supplies will still be available.

– Income Tax clinic at the Women’s Centre is not available at this time.

Kwakiutl District Council (KDC) Health

KDC Health is operating under essential services only – we’re supporting our members that are not well enough to be left unattended. Rotating staff in the office, all other are operating the best they can from home. Please connect with Tanille (Tanille.johnston@kdchealth.com ) if you’re made aware of a KDC Community Member that needs immediate service and we’ll coordinate to support them.

Campbell River Head Injury Support Society

Programs are also on hold until further notice but we are available by phone and emails.

John Howard Society of the North Island

JHSNI homelessness prevention is available by appointment 250.286.0611

Sasamans Society

Closed to visitors but we’re working rotating shifts at the office and the remainder from home.

Volunteer Campbell River

Office is currently closed with staff working remotely. Planning a video call for non-profits early next week so we can connect with each other locally and see what is needed.

North Island Employment Services (NIEFS)

Permission from the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction to close our physical offices to the public but are still staffed and providing services virtually and by phone. Our official message is on our website here: https://www.niefs.net/covid-19 1-866-286-6788

We will continue to work with folks in any capacity we can. We also have restrictions for those who need to sign documents but don’t have access to the internet to do so. We have a sign posted on our door with instructions for clients in this situation.

Campbell River Beacon Club

Closed – members are aware.

Campbell River & District Division of Family Practice

Keeping the public informed on our website www.campbellriver.fetchbc.ca – updated regularly.

Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL)

All locations including Campbell River are closed.

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North

Events cancelled and volunteer shifts suspended.

Campbell River and District Association for Community Living

CRADACL has closed all non essential services.

North Island Métis

Office closed- staff available remotely – supporting Metis people with the following needs: emergency supplies (food, household, medications) or assistance with transportation costs to get to appointments.

SENIORS RESOURCES:

Campbell River Family Services – Better at Home

Connect with and support the individuals they currently serve and will receive referrals from Community Health Services for new clients. Able to offer phone connection and some shopping services for the most in need.

Volunteer Campbell River- Senior Peer Support Program

Provide phone connections to isolated seniors who are “new referrals” either self referrals or from the community. May be able offer some other supports depending on volunteer capacity. Further messaging about the Senior Peer Support Program ready and distributed as soon as possible.

INCOME ASSISTANCE:

Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction

– Restricting number of clients accessing building

– In-Person Ministry offices remain open to serve applicants and clients.

– My Self-Serve and the Contact Centre at 1.866.866.0800

– My Self Serve and phone service as the preferred method of communication wherever possible. Please also encourage clients to use electronic deposit. This is in keeping with the BC Provincial Health Officer’s recommendation to maintain ‘social distance’ protocols and help protect our staff and the people we serve.

-Cheque issue will continue the same although number of people allowed in the building will be restricted. All clients will be picking up cheques at 908 Pandora but they will be doing triage outside all day and allowing those to pick up their cheques at each wicket or cubicle.

GENERAL:

City of Campbell River & Strathcona Regional District

Community Centre, Sportsplex and Strathcona Gardens are closed.

RESOURCES FOR VULNERABLE GROUPS:

http://cnh3.ca/resources/ – Resources regarding mitigating COVID-19 in encampments & shelters

http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid

https://bcnpha.ca/news/covid-19-coronavirus-new-resources-for-housing-service-providers

www.canada.ca/content/dam/phac-aspc/documents/services/diseases-maladies/vulnerable-populations-covid-19/vulnerable-groups-eng.pdf

https://www.bchousing.org/covid-19

RESOURCES – Campbell River & District Division of Family Practice:

Island Health: https://www.islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/diseases-conditions/novel-coronavirusinformation

Outbreak update: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection.html

BC Centre of Disease Control – Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/coronavirus-(novel)

First Nations Health Authority has information for its audiences here: https://www.fnha.ca/about/news-and-events/news/information-on-novel-coronavirus

National coronavirus info line 1-833-784-4397.

In addition, the Coalition has created a list of community resources to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last updated: April 1, 2020 @ 12:00

LOCAL RESOURCES:

1. WASHROOMS:

Currently, public washrooms at Spirit Square are accessible from 07:00 – 20:00. The City is looking into further options and a request has been made for a portable washroom downtown.

2. WATER SOURCES:

The City of Campbell River has installed a potable water station installed at Spirit Square.

3. HAND SANITIZER:

Medical grade hand sanitizer available in 750mL and 20L containers – contact info@shelterpoint.ca for resourcing this supply.

4. OUTDOOR HAND WASHING STATIONS:

The City of Campbell River has installed two outdoor hand washing stations located at:

– Spirit Square

– Radiant Life Church

5. PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE):

If you are a BC Housing operative facility/organization- liaise with your local BC Housing contact for supplies – as instructed via a web-conference March 22, 2020 by BC Housing leadership.

6. EMERGENCY FOOD:

a. Food bank – still open and taking the proper precautionary health & safety measures- shifting to delivering packages outside. No plans to ration food; however, availability of food inventory may change from local providers/stores.

b. Salvation Army – Available for food hamper pick up. Call 250-287-2699 between 9 and 11 Wednesday to Friday

c. Salvation Army Lighthouse – bag lunches available weekdays @ 11:30

d. Radiant Life Church- bagged meals at the door

Monday- Kind Hearts, Grass Roots Dinner @ 5:00 PM

Tuesday- Kind Hearts, Grass Roots Dinner @ 5:00 PM Wednesday- KDC Breakfast @ 08:30 – providing bag breakfasts

Wednesday – Kind Hearts, Grass Roots Dinner @ 5:00 PM

Thursday- Kind Hearts, Grass Roots Dinner @ 5:00 PM

Friday- Kind Hearts, Grass Roots Dinner @ 5:00 PM

Saturday- lunch cancelled until further notice.

Sunday- Lunch @ 11:30

7. EMERGENCY HOUSING PLANNING:

a. Initial planning teleconference held today- for emergent concerns or community solutions- please email the Coalition campbellriverhousing@gmail.com to share feedback or participate in planning.

b. This dialogue is with the City of Campbell River, the Strathcona Regional District, Coalition member agencies and local physicians and associated community organizations looking at local solutions in the interim.

c. “The province does have a task force that is working on a plan for the homeless population so local governments should be focusing on other operations at this time until that task force releases its operational guidance” – Emergency Management BC

8. DONATIONS & COMMUNITY RESPONSE:

a. The Coalition has been contacted by the Everyone Deserves a Smile Project and community members looking to offer supports at this time

b. Coalition to send out a press release with identified community needs from organizations supporting vulnerable populations

c. If you are an organization in need of donations, supplies, resources or finances, please email the Coalition campbellriverhousing@gmail.com

9. AGENCY UPDATES:

a. Info on what is open/closed/changed can be found here www.crhousing.net

