The board of SD72 is a bit concerned about the cuts they’ll be forced to make due to an increase in their payroll tax. Mirror File Photo

Campbell River board of education worried about effect of new payroll tax

‘At present the provincial budget has allocated no additional funds to offset this cost increase’

The provincial government’s announcement of a 1.95 per cent payroll tax for businesses with a pay roll of more than $1.5 million has got the Campbell River School District board worried.

At their last board meeting they approved a letter drafted by the communication committee calling on the government to provide adequate, predictable and sustainable funding for education.

“This tax will have a heavy impact on this districts ability to deliver programs that the Ministry of Education has mandated and that we believe are essential to our students learning and future success,” said Trustee John Kerr, reading the letter to the board.

The board estimates that by the time medical services premiums are eliminated in 2021, the school board will be paying around $815, 000 in payroll taxes, and that is without wage increases.

That is almost double what the district is currently paying now in MSP, which is just over $433,000.

“At present the provincial budget has allocated no additional funds to offset this cost increase,” Kerr said.

“So the board will be required to cut services in the amount of an average of close to $256,268 over each of the next three years in order to balance the budget. In effect the move to a payroll tax will be a de facto budget cut for SD72 and every other board of education in the province.”

In addition to the payroll taxes, the board is anticipating increased costs from BC Hydro, inflation and a continuing funding decrease in what the previous government called “administrative savings.”

“The board of education of SD72 is strongly requesting that the provincial government seriously consider addressing these increased but unfunded costs,” Kerr said.

“Our board and boards of education across the province are continuing to be placed in an unsustainable situation which is occurring as a result of under funding by this and previous provincial governments.”

The letter was addressed to Rob Fleming, B.C.’s minister of education.

Previous story
US raises prospect of Trump-Putin meeting at the White House
Next story
Cheapest gas in B.C. $1.14.9 in Vernon

Just Posted

Campbell River board of education worried about effect of new payroll tax

‘At present the provincial budget has allocated no additional funds to offset this cost increase’

UPDATE: Driver involved in fatal motor vehicle incident near Campbell River arrested

A male driver involved in a motor vehicle incident at Highway 19… Continue reading

Campbell River middle school’s SWITCH allows students to learn about their passions

How would you have felt about middle school if you had been given class time to explore a passion?

Victoria’s Empress hotel lifts man’s ban over seagull fiasco

‘The lamps were broken. The room was trashed. It’s a really funny story to tell 17 years later.’

Campbell River Storm headed to the Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Campbell River Storm are moving on to the Cyclone Taylor Cup… Continue reading

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

US raises prospect of Trump-Putin meeting at the White House

The Trump administration is opening the door to a potential White House meeting between Trump and Putin.

City of Calgary looks at bylaw to ban public consumption of cannabis

“We’re called the Texas of the North and for good reason,” says Keith Fagin.

B.C.’s Adam Hadwin focused ahead of second Masters appearance

With a whirlwind year behind him, Hadwin feels better positioned to take a second shot at the Masters.

Catherine Tait named CBC president, first woman to hold role

Liberals name Catherine Tait as CBC president, first woman to hold role

Cheapest gas in B.C. $1.14.9 in Vernon

Prices at Vernon outlets range from $1.14.9 to $1.16.9

Demand growing for female-only ride-hailing apps

Female-centred ride-hailing apps on the rise in spite of hurdles, women say

Here’s how Canada’s national public alert system will work

An explainer on how telecom providers will push emergency notifications out to users

B.C. girl wins dream vacation to review resort

Vernon’s Jayda Davis won trip for her and her family to Mexican resort; reviewed on YouTube

Most Read