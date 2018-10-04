Jonathan Sedman, injured Saturday at Saratoga Speedway, is recovering at Vancouver General Hospital. Photo supplied

Campaign started for worker injured at Vancouver Island race track

Jonathan Sedman was pinned underneath a car after it flipped at Saratoga Speedway

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for a man who was hospitalized after being pinned underneath a car during racing action this past weekend at Vancouver Island’s Saratoga Speedway.

Surrey resident Jonathan Sedman, 41, had been setting up for the season-ending fireworks display when a car flipped over the track barrier and landed on him. A safety crew and bystanders lifted the vehicle from Sedman, who was flown to hospital in Vancouver. He sustained several broken ribs, a shattered pelvis, a broken left hip and a ruptured bladder. He is recovering from a brain bleed.

“He’s still in ICU, still under sedation,” his sister, Jennifer Sedman, said Thursday from Vancouver General Hospital. “He’s still on a vent.”

Her brother is also wearing a neck brace due to concern about ligament issues, she added.

Shortly after the incident, Sedman’s wife Christa delivered their first child, a baby boy. Sedman does not yet know he’s a father.

“When he opens his eyes, it’s not him,” Jennifer said. “You can tell, he’s not there yet…We’re hoping that he’ll wake up and be with it enough that they could talk about names.”

Jonathan works at Save On Foods and at Celebration Fireworks in North Vancouver. The latter is a family-run company.

Out of respect, the speedway, located halfway between Courtenay and Cambell River in Black Creek, cancelled the planned fireworks show.

Money generated by the campaign will support Sedman’s recovery, which will include special equipment to help him walk again. The goal is to raise $25,000.

As of noon Thursday, more than $10,000 had been raised.

“I’m in shock. I’m so touched,” said Jennifer, who figures it will be at least three months before her brother can bear wait. “I think there’s going to be a lot of expenses in terms of mobility and home care when he does come out.”


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
2020 Memorial Cup to be held in Kelowna

Just Posted

Body of missing Comox man discovered

Daniel ‘Eli’ Gordey went missing Set. 28

Anti-SOGI candidates’ signs damaged

Someone damaged election signs for the unofficial slate of anti-SOGI candidates in… Continue reading

Local athlete off to Ironman Worlds in Hawaii

Barbara Polehoykie has been dreaming of chance for almost 15 years

PHOTO GALLERY: Tour de Rock in pictures

See some of the best photographs from the 2018 Tour de Rock from across Vancouver Island

A ‘window into the community’s collective consciousness’: why local news matters in Campbell River

Prominent locals weigh in on why local news matters for National Newspaper Week

Habitat for Humanity, Poseidon win twice at Campbell River business awards

More than 180 business, groups and individuals garner nominations this year

Campaign started for worker injured at Vancouver Island race track

Jonathan Sedman was pinned underneath a car after it flipped at Saratoga Speedway

2020 Memorial Cup to be held in Kelowna

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

B.C. pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Police set up tip line for possible election fraud victims in Surrey

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

Still ‘a long way to go’ in Canada Post contract dispute, union says

Rural workers say they don’t have a lot of options

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate

Issue arose during hearings into Canada’s missing and murdered women

Most Read