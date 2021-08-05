A growing memorial, in honour of the 215 residential school children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., sits outside Calgary City Hall in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Calgary police say they are investigating an arson at the memorial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A growing memorial, in honour of the 215 residential school children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., sits outside Calgary City Hall in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Calgary police say they are investigating an arson at the memorial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police looking for man after residential school memorial set on fire

Security cameras caught a man who appeared to light the fire just before midnight

Police say they are investigating an arson at a memorial for residential school victims at Calgary City Hall.

Investigators say in a news release security cameras caught a man who appeared to light the fire just before midnight Tuesday.

Photos of the aftermath show damage to the children’s shoes sitting at the site of the memorial and other objects burned to ashes.

Police say it’s too early to say why the memorial was lit on fire, but note the hate crimes unit is helping with the investigation to look for evidence of hate-related motivation.

Calgary police say they are very aware of tensions in the community related to residential schools and recent acts of vandalism and arson.

They say the suspect has short black hair and was wearing a black baseball hat, black backpack, blue jeans, white-soled shoes and a long-sleeved plaid shirt.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. to mark Sept. 30 as day of commemoration for residential school victims, survivors

ArsonIndigenousresidential schools

Previous story
‘Trauma as his shield’: Cuomo’s apology, defence for sexual harassment allegations criticized

Just Posted

Lona Croissant, Salvation Army Family Thrift Store manager, among the racks of the store in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Youth fashion show being held to promote shopping locally and sustainably

Many residents of Tahsis do not feel comfortable driving along the route to Campbell River, especially in winter. (Google Maps)
SRD votes to create report on connecting West Coast and North Coast residents with Campbell River

Geoff Goodship was contacted earlier this year by a man who had acquired his father’s First World War soldier’s uniform. Submitted photo
Campbell River man to be reunited with father’s 104-year-old First World War uniform

The Centennial Pool change house will be upgraded to improve its accessibility using one of two designs being considered. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
City launches survey on competing Centennial Pool change house designs