Bring out your scrap tires

People with scrap tires laying around can be rid of them this weekend at a community tire collection event held by Tire Stewardship B.C.

On Saturday, July 16, Tire Stewardship B.C. (TSBC) will be holding a free scrap tire collection event at Kal Tire on 1475 Maple Street between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

TSBC is a non-profit that collects and recycles old car and bicycle tires throughout the province. These tires are then turned into things like playground surfaces, athletic tracks, horse mats, and garden mulch. The event will be a partnership between them, Western Rubber and Kal Tire.

“This scrap tire collection event taking place in Campbell River this weekend is a great opportunity for residents to dig out their old tires from their garages and conveniently return them to Kal Tire for recycling, at no cost,” said Rosemary Sutton, Executive Director, Tire Stewardship BC. “Scrap tires that are collected from across B.C. are recycled into many different environmentally friendly products including playground surfacing, recreational flooring, water parks, animal mats, garden mulch and truck bed liners. Western Rubber Products recycle the majority of B.C’s scrap tires, and TSBC has partnered with them since 1991.”

Since they started over 30 years ago, TSBC says over 100 million tires have been recycled in the province. Over five million tires are recycled into new products every year in B.C. TSBC is the oldest tire recycling program in the country.

“TSBC continues to look for opportunities throughout the province to host scrap tire collection events, and to partner with businesses that focus on recycling and environmental sustainability,” said Sutton.

