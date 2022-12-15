Trench work across at the John Hart Dam. BC Hydro photo

Brewster Lake Road closure across John Hart Dam extended

Brewster Lake Road remains closed this month 24 hours a day

BC Hydro is extending the current Brewster Lake Road closure across the John Hart Dam to 5 p.m. Dec. 23.

Brewster Lake Road remains closed this month 24 hours a day. Managing the colder weather and some site complexities are the reasons for the extension.

Temporary road closure signage is in place on either side of the dam. During the closure, use the alternative route of Highway 19.

This road closure is in place for some conduit work across the roadway. With the planned seismic upgrade work at the old water intake section of the John Hart Dam, BC Hydro is moving the reservoir water level monitoring system to a concrete section by the spillway gates. This relocation work requires new electrical conduit to be placed under the road surface. Trenching is required as well as road resurfacing.

The John Hart Dam Seismic Upgrade Project has had ongoing early site preparation works taking place, and include the creation of laydown construction areas and powerline relocations.

