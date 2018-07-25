A helicopter is visible north of Campbell River as smoke rises from a small wildfire. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

BREAKING: Campbell River Fire Department responding to small wildfire on Duncan Bay Main

Fire is currently about half a hectare in size

Firefighters are currently responding to a small wildfire north of Campbell River, the Coastal Fire Centre has confirmed.

The brush fire is on the Duncan Bay Main underneath the lines in a BC Hydro powerline corridor, according to Dorthe Jakobsen, a communications assistant for the Coastal Fire Centre.

“It’s in the fire department area jurisdiction but because it’s [a] BC Hydro corridor, we’ve been sending resources,” she said.

“There’s a helicopter going to do some bucketing, and there’ll be an initial attack crew as well,” she said.

The fire is currently about about half a hectare in size, she said, adding that it’s considered a small wildfire.

Smoke is currently visible north of Campbell River, along with a helicopter flying nearby.

More to come.

