BREAKING: Campbell River Fire Department responding to small wildfire on Duncan Bay Main

Firefighters are currently responding to a small wildfire north of Campbell River, the Coastal Fire Centre has confirmed.
The brush fire is on the Duncan Bay Main underneath the lines in a BC Hydro powerline corridor, according to Dorthe Jakobsen, a communications assistant for the Coastal Fire Centre.
“It’s in the fire department area jurisdiction but because it’s [a] BC Hydro corridor, we’ve been sending resources,” she said.
“There’s a helicopter going to do some bucketing, and there’ll be an initial attack crew as well,” she said.
The fire is currently about about half a hectare in size, she said, adding that it’s considered a small wildfire.
Smoke is currently visible north of Campbell River, along with a helicopter flying nearby.
More to come.