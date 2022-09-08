BREAKING: The Queen, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

FILE – Queen Elizabeth II attends a garden party at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday June 30, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a statement on social media.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The queen served 70 years on the throne and saw through 12 Canadian Prime Ministers.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland this week. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was also en route to Balmoral, as was his brother, Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The gathering of the House of Windsor comes just three months after people across Britain paused over a long holiday weekend to celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne. While crowds of cheering, flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace throughout four days of festivities, the queen herself made only two brief appearances on the palace balcony to wave to her subjects.

Elizabeth has increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, began using a cane and struggled to get around.

– with files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News