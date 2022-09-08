FILE – Queen Elizabeth II attends a garden party at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday June 30, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

FILE – Queen Elizabeth II attends a garden party at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday June 30, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

BREAKING: The Queen, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a statement on social media

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a statement on social media.

The queen served 70 years on the throne and saw through 12 Canadian Prime Ministers.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland this week. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was also en route to Balmoral, as was his brother, Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The gathering of the House of Windsor comes just three months after people across Britain paused over a long holiday weekend to celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne. While crowds of cheering, flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace throughout four days of festivities, the queen herself made only two brief appearances on the palace balcony to wave to her subjects.

Elizabeth has increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, began using a cane and struggled to get around.

– with files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province takes aim at cost of living with 2% rent cap, increased tax benefits

Just Posted

Queen Elizabeth II attends a garden party at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday June 30, 2010. The royal couple is on a nine-day tour of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
BREAKING: The Queen, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

A rendering of the campground at Buddy Bay. Photo supplied by ICET
New Gilford Island campground will be a big ecotourism draw

From left are Junior Riders Annabel Corrigall holding Skor Corrigall, Natalia Corigall and Tour de Rock rider Bonnie Logan with the 2022 bike and jersey. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Tour de Rock rider surpasses $25k fundraising goal

On Saturday, Sept.17 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. GORDY’S COOKIN’ FOR KIDS in Dodd’s parking lot at 835-12th Avenue. Photo contributed
Gordy’s cookin’ for kids at Gordy Dodd’s Tour de Rock Charity Barbecue