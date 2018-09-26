Emergency personnel received a call around 1:16 p.m. for a report of a canoe accident on the river. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Woman rescued from Sproat River rapids near Port Alberni

Emergency personnel received a report of a canoe accident on the river

A woman was rescued from Sproat River Wednesday afternoon after being stranded on a pile of rocks in the rapids for several hours.

The Port Alberni Fire Department, RCMP, the BC Ambulance Service and Search and Rescue crews from the Comox Valley, Arrowsmith and Alberni all worked to rescue the woman after emergency personnel received a call around 1:16 p.m. for a report of a canoe accident on the river, located about 10 kilometres west of Port Alberni on Highway 4. Two conservation officers were also on the scene.

Witness Steve Penny from Mainroad Contracting was inspecting under the bridge and had just gotten out of his truck when he said he heard a woman screaming for her husband.

The couple’s canoe had broken in half further upstream and they got caught in the current, Penny added.

RCMP Cpl. Patrick Jenkins said the couple was canoeing down the Sproat River and had just approached the fish ladder when the canoe turned sideways and overturned.

“Both were thrown into the water. The woman managed to swim to the safety of the rocks. The male was carried over the fish ladder and the canoe broke in half. He was able to walk to shore,” he explained.

The woman was pulled out of the water at 3:55 p.m., almost three hours after the initial call came in. The woman and her husband were both taken to the hospital by ambulance.

