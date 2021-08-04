RCMP officers have blocked off a section of Bell McKinnon Road north of Duncan Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 4, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

BREAKING: RCMP block off Bell McKinnon Road north of Duncan

Multiple police cars and officers in the area

The RCMP have blocked off Bell McKinnon Road north of Duncan, and just before Herd Road.

Multiple RCMP vehicles are on the scene and have been since approximately 2:30 p.m.

Dave Jackson, a resident of Bell McKinnon Road, said the house next door to his appears to be the one the police are concentrating on, and there is an RCMP sniper positioned in the front of the house with his gun pointed and ready.

He said that at about 2:50 p.m., what he described as a large police van pulled into the house’s backyard and he heard two explosions soon afterwards.

“The whole neighbourhood is on lockdown and the police want everyone out,” Jackson said.

“But we’re in clear view of the house if we go up our driveway, so we’re not sure what to do. I don’t think police know we’re here and we’re waiting to hear back from them.”

