Collision on Headquarters Road sends two to hospital

Emergency crews are responding to a head-on collision involving a Ford Explorer and an SUV-style automobile on Headquarters Road at Piercy Road, just north of Courtenay.

“At approximately 4:30 p.m. we were called to a motor vehicle incident with the report of a head-on collision,” said Captain Jonathan Welsh.

Motorists are advised to take a different route.

The drivers of both vehicles have been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Welsh, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

 

First responders are on the scene of an accident involving a pick-up truck and a small SUV-style automobile. The incident occurred on Headquarters Road at the Piercy Road intersection, just north of Courtenay, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

