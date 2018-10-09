Collision on Headquarters Road sends two to hospital

Emergency crews are responding to a head-on collision involving a Ford Explorer and an SUV-style automobile on Headquarters Road at Piercy Road, just north of Courtenay.

“At approximately 4:30 p.m. we were called to a motor vehicle incident with the report of a head-on collision,” said Captain Jonathan Welsh.

Motorists are advised to take a different route.

The drivers of both vehicles have been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Welsh, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.