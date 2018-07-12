Bomb threat closes North Island College campuses

Out of an abundance of caution, all campuses are being evacuated

All North Island College campuses across Vancouver Island are closed due to a non-specific bomb threat called into the college’s phone lines Thursday morning.

Christiana Weins, media liaison at NIC, said out of an abundance of caution, all campuses are being evacuated.

“The call came in through our distributed phone system. We don’t know where the call came from, so because of that, we don’t know which campus (the threat) is directed at.”

She confirmed there are summer classes underway at all campuses, as well as staff who are working throughout the summer and a childcare centre open at the Campbell River and Comox Valley campus.

Randall Heidt, vice president, strategic initiatives at NIC said they are currently awaiting on RCMP to see what the next steps are.

“Under RCMP advice, we’ve decided to close all campuses to ensure safety.”

He noted there are not as many people at the various campuses as there would be during the regular school season, and added: “there is minimal disruption.

“Safety is the most important thing and we want to ensure our students and employees are safe,” he said and added these types of situations do happen from time to time.

NIC serves more than 9,000 students annually at their four campuses – Comox Valley, Campbell River, Port Alberni and Port Hardy – their learning centre and through online and in-community learning.

 

The NIC Campbell River campus was closed Thursday morning as police attended the scene. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

First responders were at North Island College Thursday morning responding to an unspecified threat. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

An RCMP member redirects a woman who had come to NIC to pick up her daughter. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

