The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team prepare to launch from the Peachland Yacht Club. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team prepare to launch from the Peachland Yacht Club. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Body of missing Calgary man found in Okanagan Lake

Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji found 1.5 kilometres from where he went missing

The body of a Calgary man who was reported missing in Okanagan Lake on June 17 has been recovered.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team brought in a high-tech sonar and searched the area for three days where 34-year-old Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji went missing.

Adedeji was with five friends on a boat between Rattlesnake Island and Squally Point when he jumped into the water and did not resurface. He was located in 64 meters of water approximately 1.5 kilometres from where he went missing.

“This was a tragic and sad event to start our summer season here in the sunny Okanagan,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

This is the second person to die in a drowning-related incident in Kelowna in June.

Chelsea Cardno was last seen on Tuesday, Jun. 14 around 8 a.m. leaving her home on Dougall Road South in the Mission Greenway with her dog JJ.

Her mother confirmed a body found in a flooded field near Mission Creek on the afternoon of Jun. 24 is her daughter Chelsea.

Cardno’s dog, JJ, has not been located. It is presumed to have been swept away in Mission Creek.

READ MORE: Messages of support and sympathy for the family of Chelsea Cardno

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC FloodOkanagan

Previous story
River hazards abound this Vancouver Island tubing season
Next story
B.C.’s weekend heat wave may have set records, if it wasn’t for the 2021 heat dome

Just Posted

Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror After four days in the hot sun with chainsaws buzzing and sawdust flying, Transformations on the Shore carvers (from left) Bill McDonald, Dan Richey and festival founder Max Chickite pose for a picture Saturday, June 25 on Richey’s 2022 creation. The Transformations on The Shore Carving Festival returned to Frank James Park in a reduced form after the pandemic-induced hiatus. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Transformations on the shore carving festival makes a welcome return

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
The great Quadra Island linen heist

Jim Byrnes, seen here at the 2019 Filberg Festival in Comox, will be the host for Vancouver Island MusicFest’s Old-Time Radio Show. Photo by Mike Chouinard Legend Jim Byrnes, seen here at the 2019 Filberg Festival in Comox, will be the host for Vancouver Island MusicFest’s Old-Time Radio Show. Record file photo
TALES FROM MUSICFEST: Dialing in an old-time radio show

Black Press photo
Campbell River trying new water restrictions this year