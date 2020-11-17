Body found in car in Chemainus

Police make discovery after being called to apartment building

Police had to smash a window to gain access to a car where a dead body was found. (Black Press file)

A body was discovered inside a car behind a Chemainus apartment building Sunday.

“I can confirm the coroner was notified of a death in Chemainus on Sunday, Nov. 15 and is currently investigating to determine the facts surrounding the death,” read an email statement from the BC Coroners Service.

“As per the Coroners Act, to protect the privacy of the decedent, we cannot confirm or release ID.”

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to the site Sunday to investigate a vehicle that had been parked at the apartment for several days.

At first, tenants thought it belonged to a person visiting someone in the complex. When the vehicle hadn’t moved, suspicion mounted and police came to check it out.

Officers had to break a window to gain access to the car and found the body in the back seat.

The vehicle was towed to McBride’s Service Station and the investigation is continuing.

