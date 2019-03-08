Two huskies from Errington, Kodi and Tigger, went missing on Christmas Eve. Their bodies were retrieved by the RCMP from an Errington farm on Friday, March 8, and taken to the SPCA for cremation. (Facebook photo/Mafawnwee Olivia Kenton)

Bodies of Vancouver Island huskies retrieved by RCMP, taken to SPCA for cremation

Saga of missing dogs, shot and killed on Errington farm, sparked online firestorm

  Mar. 8, 2019
The bodies of two dogs that were shot, killed and buried on an Errington farm in December have been retrieved.

Kodi and Tigger, a pair of huskies owned by Mafawnwee Olivia Kenton, went missing on Dec. 24.

She said Wednesday that she received an anonymous tip telling her the dogs were buried in the farmer’s yard.

The incident created a firestorm on social media, with the Oceanside RCMP issuing a warning because of some of the threatening comments directed at the farmers by other members of the public.

“On Dec. 24, 2018, the Oceanside RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in Errington,” read a statement. “On arrival, RCMP discovered that two dogs came onto a farmer’s land and attacked his livestock… In order to save his own animals and protect the rest of his livestock, the farmer shot them under the authority of the Livestock Protection Act.”

READ MORE: Owner says family devastated after learning Errington huskies were shot, killed

READ MORE: Errington farmer receives death threats after dogs shot and killed on her property

On Friday, Kenton confirmed the bodies had been retrieved.

“The RCMP picked up the bodies today and took them to SPCA to be cremated together; the SPCA have generously offered to cremate for free,” she said via Facebook, adding “my boys were my world.”

Kenton said she will speak at a community celebration of life for the dogs set for Sunday (noon) at Errington Community Park.

— NEWS Staff

Wild salmon council calls for immediate actions to increase B.C.’s wild salmon

