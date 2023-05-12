John Elson is on the River City Cycle Club’s advocacy committee, which helped bring the bike valet program to fruition. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

John Elson is on the River City Cycle Club’s advocacy committee, which helped bring the bike valet program to fruition. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Bike Valet coming to Campbell River farmers market this summer

River City Cycle Club received grant to give people a place to park their bikes downtown

When people ride their bikes down to the farmers market at Spirit Square in Campbell River this Sunday, there will be a fence set up with a bunch of bikes stowed safely inside.

The River City Cycle Club (RCCC) recently got a grant for over $3,000 from the British Columbia Cycling Coalition, which they used to set up a bike valet program. The club used the grant to purchase some folding bike racks and other necessities to get it off the ground and will be setting it up for the first time this weekend.

“One of the obstacles to riding downtown is leaving your bike somewhere,” said John Elson from RCCC. Elson is one of the members of the advocacy committee, which works to make Campbell River a more cycling friendly city. “We thought this is something we could actually do ourselves.

“We thought we’ll start with the market – often people are riding down here and it’s a great destination for families,” he said. “If we can provide people a free place to leave their bikes, then we’re making making it a little easier to cycle in town.”

The idea is not new. RCCC hosted a bike valet at Canada Day last year. They have also learned a lot from a similar program in downtown Victoria, which after a successful pilot project last year will be open permanently until at least December, 2023. In Campbell River, the plan is to start a bit slower than that.

“Wouldn’t it be great to grow in that direction?” Elson said. “The more people that are riding, the more comfortable people feel. So it’s one direction from which to push for a more cycle-friendly city.”

When riders do come down to the market, there will be a cordoned-off area near the sea can at Spirit Square. People can go up to the volunteers and drop off their bikes — complete with their helmets, bags and other accessories — in exchange for a coat check-like tag. Then after enjoying the market, they return to the valet site, give their tag back and ride off.

Elson hopes the idea catches on and they are able to help out at other downtown events as well. They do plan on attending Canada Day, and have their eyes on other events, depending on whether they can find volunteers.

The goal is to help more Campbell Riverites feel safe cycling downtown.

“From a public policy perspective, every time you take a vehicle off the road. You’re making it safer for everybody,” he said. “We’re (also) in the midst of a climate emergency and facing robust emissions targets that we can never meet without reducing our dependency on cars.

“Most people who ride bicycles don’t belong to the bike club,” he added, saying the whole thing is a “chance to talk to people and build a bit of a community. So that’s our goal.”

To volunteer to work the bike valet for a few hours on Sundays this summer, email advocacy@rivercitycycle.ca.

RELATED: New bike valet program opens in downtown Victoria

Group wants to make Campbell River a ‘Strong Town’


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCyclingTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province acknowledges more needs to be done to prepare B.C. for earthquakes
Next story
British Columbians will soon be able to self-identify gender on government forms

Just Posted

The 19-rider 2023 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team includes five West Shore RCMP officers, two from Saanich and one from the Canadian Military Police based in Esquimalt. The team that will ride the Island to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society this fall was announced May 12 at St. Margaret’s School in Saanich. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Cops for Cancer team features 19 riders from across Vancouver Island

The Ladore Dam on the Campbell River system. BC Hydro photo
BC Hydro issues a Request for Proposal for a contractor to build the Ladore project

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Nov. 14, 2022. Photo courtesy YouTube
North Island-Powell River MP wants women veterans included in development of mental health treatment guidelines

Members of the Nuchatlaht First Nation and supporters rally outside B.C. Supreme Court before the start of an Indigenous land title case, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 21, 2022. A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says the First Nation did not prove it had rights to its entire claim area, although he suggested it may be time for the provincial government to rethink its current test for such titles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Nuchatlaht did not prove title for entire Nootka Island claim: B.C. Supreme Court