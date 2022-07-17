Conceptual drawing of Beech Street revitalization. City of Campbell River

Beech Street upgrades pushed back to spring 2023

Tender receives single bid that exceeds identified project budget

Rising costs and supply chain issues are forcing upgrades for Beech Street – between Alder Street and 10th Avenue – to be rescheduled to the spring of 2023.

A recent tender process for the construction work proposed for summer 2022 returned a single proposal that significantly exceeded the budget identified for the project – reflecting industry-wide challenges with materials costs and staffing, and the relatively short turnaround period proposed.

“Council is committed to seeing the Beech Street renewal project completed as another important step in improving the infrastructure and a refreshed downtown,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “With rising costs and supply chain issues, I am confident that our decision as council to revisit the timing and scope of the project and re-tendering at a better time for potential contractors is the fiscally responsible and right decision.”

The revised schedule will see an engineering review this summer/fall, with a new tender posted in fall/winter. Construction is targeted to start in spring 2023.

“Completing an engineering review and reviewing the schedule on this project could find ways to reduce the complexity and identify further efficiencies to reduce the cost,” says Ron Neufeld, Deputy City Manager. “We’re confident that in the end, the project will achieve the same goals for the area.”

This stage of the downtown upgrades is the result of an opportunity presented by the proposed construction of a mixed residential-commercial building on a currently-undeveloped lot on the street (325 Beech Street).

Upgrades in the area will include new water, sewer and storm mains, an upgraded roadway constructed to meet Urban Local Commercial Standards, and pedestrian-friendly upgrades like improved lighting, crosswalks and boulevards. The area will feature surface finishes matching the adjacent Downtown Revitalizations Project (including tree planting and landscaping).

For more information and to follow along on updates on the renewal project visit the project webpage at www.campbellriver.ca/beech-street-renewal.

Beech Street in downtown Campbell River will receive upgrades of its above and below ground infrastructure and other features. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror.
Beech Street upgrades pushed back to spring 2023

