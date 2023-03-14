BC SPCA issues warning about pair selling ‘sick, skinny kittens’

The BC SPCA is warning the public to beware of a man and woman selling sick, skinny kittens in Surrey.

The SPCA has received 11 complaints during the past several months from people believed to have purchased kittens and cats from the pair.

“In many cases the animals begin showing symptoms of illness days after purchase, and several of the kittens have died,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA, in a release.

“Often people are told that the animals have been vaccinated when they may not have been.”

She said the SPCA has identified one of the individuals and will be recommending charges, but said the society is concerned the pair may continue to sell animals in the meantime.

“We cannot release an individual’s identity in an ongoing investigation unless a charge is approved by Crown counsel, but we do want to warn the public about purchasing a pet under suspicious circumstances.”

The SPCA believes the individuals may have multiple accounts on Kijiji and Craigslist.

“They are selling kittens and cats of different breeds, including domestic short hair, Russian Blue and Maine Coons, for prices ranging from $250 to $1,200 or more,” Drever said.

Drever adds that people should be wary of anyone who insists on meeting in a parking lot or other public space to buy a pet. “No reputable breeder would sell animals this way and it is a huge red flag that something is not right.”

She urged people to do their homework when bringing an animal into their home.

“There are so many adoption options through the SPCA or other rescues groups, or through reputable breeders who provide good care and welfare for their animals.”

