BC Rent Bank helps people stay out of homelessness. Black Press stock photo

BC Rent Bank helps people stay out of homelessness. Black Press stock photo

BC Rent Bank pitched for Campbell River

Program provides loans to keep people housed

Campbell River could be seeing a new fund set up to help people make their next rent payment, keeping them in their rentals before they are evicted and forced into an even more difficult situation.

Melissa Giles, the project lead for BC Rent Bank made a presentation to the Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness on March 4 about the BC Rent Bank initiative, which was set up in 2019 as a result of the provincial government’s homelessness and housing task force study. One of the 23 recommendations that came from that study was to establish a network of rent banks, which are essentially loan funds for people who need a bit extra help once in a while.

The idea is to help people make their monthly rent payments, or payments in arrears to landlords or utilities to prevent evictions from happening. BC Rent Bank also gives financial advice and helps ensure people make the best decision and can move forward instead of being bogged down by debt.

“We ideally want to help people before they experience that eviction, and they experience the increased costs associated with transitioning homes as well as moving costs and increased rent,” she said. “As soon as you move a rental, it seems to be more expensive the next day. We want to try and keep people housed.”

The focus of a rent bank is on low to moderate income earners, which are defined by BC Housing’s Housing Income Limits (HILs). HILs represent the maximum income for assistance elligibility, and reflect the minimum household income required to afford housing in the rental market. In Campbell River, the 2021 HIL for a one bedroom apartment is $37,000. A two bedroom is $42,500, three is $62,500 and four or more bedrooms is $75,000.

The goal is to help people who are at the point of crisis and need some funds to keep them housed. The interest free loans are given, and repayment begins when the client is back on their feet. The exact mechanism by which these payments are received or repayed varies by the community in which it operates.

“The idea is that, you’re a single parent, you may not have full benefits at work, your child is sick and you have to miss a couple of days of work and you have to figure out how to buy groceries and pay rent on a reduced income,” Giles said. “Or if you use your car for work and it breaks down and you’re stuck. Do you pay your car payment or your rent payment?”

While Giles’ presentation was just a proposal and nothing is official yet, attendees at the meeting were interested in bringing a program like this to Campbell River.

Check back for more updates as they are available.

RELATED: ‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

National Student Loan Service Centre plagued by delays as requests for help soar


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

affordable housingCampbell Riverrental market

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases climb to 634 Friday, four more deaths
Next story
Canada’s spy agency shortcomings stretch back almost a decade, audit shows

Just Posted

BC Rent Bank helps people stay out of homelessness. Black Press stock photo
BC Rent Bank pitched for Campbell River

Program provides loans to keep people housed

Comox Strathcona Waste Management is planning webinars for the public to see the preliminary designs for the new composting facility. Photo CSWM
Preliminary designs for CSWM composting facility released

CSWM wants feedback on designs, holding two webinars next week

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Campbell River automobile dealership reports positive COVID test result

Campbell River automobile dealership Steve Marshall Ford has announced a temporary closure… Continue reading

The Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness will be working towards having people with lived experience of homelessness at the table with a new peer advisory group. Photo courtesy Zoom.
Campbell River Coalition to End Homelessness to include people with lived experience at the table

Coalition and Urban Indigenous Housing group starting peer advisory working group

Greg Janicki (left), owner of Dogwood Pet Mart rasied $410 this year for the Campbell River SPCA’s Loonies for Love fundraiser which he presented to Stephanie Arkwright, branch manager of the BCSPCA – Campbell River Community Animal Centre. Photo contributed
Pandemic doesn’t stop annual Loonies for Love SPCA fundraiser

Fundraising has been a bit challenging over the past year, but the… Continue reading

The James C Richardson Pipe Band marches in a Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, 2019 in Chilliwack. Wednesday, March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 7 to 13

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day and Kidney Day are all coming up this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

More than ever before, as pandemic conditions persist, the threat of data breaches and cyberattacks continues to grow, according to SFU professor Michael Parent. (Pixabay photo)
SFU expert unveils 5 ways the COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed cybersecurity

Recognizing these changes is the first in a series of steps to mitigate them once the pandemic ends, and before the next: Michael Parent

Kevin Haughton is the founder/technologist of Courtenay-based Clearflo Solutions. Scott Stanfield photo
Islander aims Clearflo clean drinking water system at Canada’s remote communities

Entrepreneur $300,000 mobile system can produce 50,000 litres of water in a day, via solar energy

Malawian police guard AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after the shipment arrived in Lilongwe, Malawi, Friday March 5, 2021. Canada is expecting its first shipments of AstraZeneca vaccine next week. (Associated Press/Thoko Chikondi)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases climb to 634 Friday, four more deaths

Currently 255 people in hospital, 66 in intensive care

A crashed helicopter is seen near Mt. Gardner on Bowen Island on Friday March 5, 2021. Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after the crash. (Irene Paulus/contributed)
2 people in serious condition after helicopter goes down on Bowen Island

Unclear how many passengers aboard and unclear where the helicopter was going

Surrey Pretrial in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. transgender inmate to get human rights hearing after being held in mostly male jail

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal member Amber Prince on March 3 dismissed the pretrial’s application to have Makayla Sandve’s complaint dismissed

Supporters rally outside court as Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church is in court to appeal bail conditions, after he was arrested for holding day services in violation of COVID-19 rules, in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
‘Law remains valid:’ Pastor accused of violating health orders to remain in jail

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is representing the pastor

The Netflix logo on an iPhone. B.C. delayed imposing sales tax on digital services and sweetened carbonated beverages as part of its response to COVID-19. Those taxes take effect April 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke
B.C. applies 7% sales tax on streaming, vaping, sweet drinks April 1

Measures from 2020 budget were delayed due to COVID-19

Most Read