A BC Liquor Store. (Wikimedia Commons)

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

While social distancing remains a priority for British Columbians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Liquor Stores will remain open for now.

In an email to Black Press Media Thursday, a spokesperson for the BC Liquor Distribution Branch said they are watching the COVID-19 situation closely.

The province declared it a public health emergency Tuesday afternoon and there are now seven deaths in B.C. linked to the novel coronavirus, while at least 185 people have tested positive for the virus.

The branch will adhere to “rigorous cleaning measures” to lower the risk of infection.

“At this time we have no immediate plans to close stores or our distribution centres,” the branch said.

“We continue to take our direction from the Provincial Health Officer and recognize that the situation is changing quickly.”

Health officials have asked British Columbians to practice social distancing, to self-isolate if they are home and to not clear out store supplies.

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19

Coronavirus

