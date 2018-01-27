BC Hydro prepares for worsening weather forecast by increasing flow from Campbell River dam

Action has led to a spectacular flow over Elk Falls which always attracts a lot of public attention

In the face of a worsening weather forecast for Sunday, BC Hydro increased the amount of water released from the John Hart Dam yesterday – making for a spectacular flow over Elk Falls.

“The weather forecast has worsened today for the potential storms hitting the area on Saturday into Monday,” BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson said. “In response, this afternoon (Friday) we will be increasing the water release from the John Hart dam down the Elk Falls Canyon from 110 cubic metres per second (m3/s) to 200 m3/s. We are concerned about the potential heavy rain and snowmelt that may result from these storm systems.”

In a special weather statement for east Vancouver Island, issued today at noon, Environment Canada said a system is moving through the South Coast and has produced 20 to 30 mm of rain over most areas. Rain turned to snow over northern sections of East Vancouver Island and north of Squamish where amounts between 5 and 20 cm fell.

Another powerful storm will approach the B.C. coast tonight and Sunday. Rain will intensify from the west overnight and become heavy at times on Sunday and last into Monday. Strong winds will also accompany the storm and snowfall could be locally heavy inland.

Related: BC Hydro increases discharge from Campbell River dam in anticipation of potential rainstorm

The total Campbell River flow rate below the John Hart facilities will go to about 300 m3/s. Meanwhile, the Upper Campbell Reservoir/Buttle Lake reservoir level is 218.9 metres.

“Please continue to stay away from Elk Falls and the Campbell River through next week,” Watson says. “The water flows are high and dangerous.”

BC Hydro will adjust operations as needed depending on the actual water flows that come into the watershed.

Previous story
More than cuts and bruises: Winter sport-related injuries on the rise

Just Posted

BC Hydro prepares for worsening weather forecast by increasing flow from Campbell River dam

Action has led to a spectacular flow over Elk Falls which always attracts a lot of public attention

Campbell River RCMP charge two men with drug trafficking offences

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crime Unit and general duty members stopped… Continue reading

Evacuations lifted after mudslide, but one home now ‘uninhabitable’

Geotechnical report comes out regarding mudslide that trapped two seniors in their home

Campbell River’s Pier St. merchants want to pull plug on the two-hour parking ‘shuffle’

Shortening on-street parking from 2-hour to 1-hour is under consideration as part of the remedy

BC Hydro increases discharge from Campbell River dam in anticipation of potential rainstorm

BC Hydro has been monitoring the weather closely, keeping an eye on… Continue reading

BC Hydro prepares for worsening weather forecast by increasing flow from Campbell River dam

Action has led to a spectacular flow over Elk Falls which always attracts a lot of public attention

Green Party defends leader Elizabeth May after she’s accused of bullying

party says that if May were a man, she would be admired for those traits

More than cuts and bruises: Winter sport-related injuries on the rise

BC Trauma Registry reminds skiers, snowboarders to wear helmets, check the weather and be aware

B.C. man selling home, with a warning about the neighbours

Kane Blake is selling his house with a unique sign to warn potential buyers

Friends, family to say goodbye to 15-year-old bystander killed in gang shooting

Funeral for Alfred Wong, who was killed by a stray bullet in Vancouver, to be held in Coquitlam

BCHL Today: Tight races for top spot in all three divisions

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two storms headed to the Interior

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway

Poverty not a good reason to take Indigenous kids from parents: Bennett

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says new money coming to keep kids with their families

Mail, Japan and Canadian-style populism: how politics touched us this week

Sexual misconduct allegations, Canada Post, free trade with Japan and more

Most Read