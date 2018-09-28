BC government extends formal discussions with First Nations in Broughton Archipelago

The extension will be another 60 days expected to end in late November or early December.

  • Sep. 28, 2018 11:18 a.m.
  • News

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Premier John Horgan meets with the ‘Namgis First Nation at their big house in Alert Bay summer of 2017.

Progress was made on aquaculture discussions, but a 60-day extension was given for more constructive dialogue between the BC government and three First Nations.

BC government has agreed to extend formalized talks on aquaculture tenures with ‘Namgis, Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis and Mamalilikulla First Nations. The province stated that there was “significant progress this summer” on the aquaculture tenures.

The BC government has established a Broughton Steering Committee that will handle the formal discussions on a day-to-day basis with representatives from each party.

The original mandate came out of a Letter of Understanding with the three nations last June, which agreed to reach a consensus on recommendations within a 90-day period. These aquaculture recommendations will then also be passed on to the federal government.

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham said that “the participants at the Broughton Table have been working hard, tackling difficult issues and making progress. It’s necessary that they have the time they need to conclude this important process.”

‘Namgis First Nation’s is in the middle of a lawsuit against Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and in a parallel case Alexandra Morton, an activist against fish farms, has also sued DFO and Marine Harvest. The nation is hoping to change regulations when transferring farmed fish, which would mean ensuring aquaculture companies test for disease agents before transfers.

The original mandate from the letter of understanding signed by all parties in June 2018, set out a 90-day period, which ended Sept. 27, to develop consensus recommendations. These discussions were expected to produce actions on salmon farming in the Broughton Archipelago.

Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis’s elected chief Bob Chamberlin said that “while we want this work to happen quickly, we must take the time to do it right.” He added that “we are united in our commitment to ensure the protection of our wild salmon and believe that this government-to-government process will allow us to accomplish that goal.”

The extension will be another 60 days expected to end in late November or early December. The North Island Gazette is currently waiting on a response from ‘Namgis First Nation.

Previous story
50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach
Next story
VIDEO: Tour de Rock arrives in Campbell River

Just Posted

All-candidates forum cancelled after Campbell River city councillor injured

Michele Babchuk injured while helping to set up for meeting

Campbell River gas station allegedly robbed by two men – police

Campbell River Mounties release images of suspects

Police bust cannabis grow op in North Campbell River

One man arrested after fleeing into ‘swampy area’ near Vigar Rd. – police

Campbell River’s Nicole Janveaux turns pro by winning the IFBB event in Chicago

Local bodybuilder has also been busy launching a new website and developing a line of athletic wear

Got a backhoe? Emergency program making a list of resources they can call on

Coordinator also reminding the public he’s available any time to talk emergency planning

50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

Social media giant says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement

B.C. police chief says ‘work to do’ in wake of review of sex harassment complaints

Review follows investigation of inappropriate Twitter messages sent by former police chief

Police warning public about indecent act in Vancouver Island community

On Sept. 26, 2018 the Comox Valley RCMP received a report of… Continue reading

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Investigation began in July into Mike Haire, 38, of Abbotsford

New grants make energy retrofits more affordable for B.C. property owners

Up to $14,000 for houses, $200,000 for businesses to save energy

Canada slips to 55th place in global freedom-of-information law rankings

Canada has slipped six places to 55th spot on an annual list of global freedom-of-information rankings, tied with Bulgaria and Uruguay.

Humboldt Broncos will advocate for seatbelt use on team buses

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after the deadly crash in the spring.

Most Read