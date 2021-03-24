BC Ferries wants feedback on Quadra Island-Campbell River schedule

Two new Island Class vessels will double capacity on route by 2022

An artist’s rendering of B.C. Ferries’ new Island-class ferry, which will be deployed on the Campbell River-Quadra route by 2022. (B.C. Ferries image)

BC Ferries wants rider input to help optimize ferry schedules for the Campbell River to Quadra Island route.

The company has opened an online feedback portal and will be holding a virtual meeting to get feedback from regular ferry users. The goal is to optimize sailing schedules for the two new vessels destined for the route. BC Ferries has created a proposed schedule, which doubles the frequency of sailings during peak travel times and increases capacity on the routes.

This feedback opportunity is also open for the Nanaimo – Gabriola Island route.

BC Ferries will also be working with the Ferry Advisory Committees, Indigenous communities as well as other stakeholder groups and employees.

“Key operational considerations are incorporated into the proposed schedules, including the need to synchronize the movement of two ships, fuelling, labour requirements such as shift handovers and mandated safety procedures and drills,” reads a release from BC Ferries.

The Island Class vessels are designed for full electric operation once shore charging infrastructure becomes available, and the vessels will be outfitted with hybrid technology — similar to hybrid cars — until that time.

The Campbell River – Quadra meeting will be on Wednesday, April 7 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. To participate in the online engagement and to RSVP to the meeting visit https://www.bcferriesprojects.ca/islandclass.

