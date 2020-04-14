BC Ferries is adjusting service levels to northern and mid-coast communities, including postponing summer direct service between Bella Coola and Port Hardy, a notice from the company said on April 14, 2020. (Karissa Gall/The Observer)

BC Ferries postpones direct service from Bella Coola to Port Hardy for summer 2020

Customers with reservations on affected sailings will be notified by mid-May

Direct service from Bella Coola to Port Hardy has been postponed for the summer, a BC Ferries notice said on Tuesday.

Connector service between Port Hardy and Central Coast ports typically starts on June 1, via the Northern Sea Wolf, but the April 14 notice announced temporary service adjustments due to COVID-19.

Instead, BC Ferries said service to these communities will continue to be provided by the Nimpkish, between Bella Coola and Bella Bella, and the Northern Expedition, which travels from Port Hardy to Prince Rupert and from Prince Rupert to Skidegate.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

“Traffic across all of our routes is down approximately 80 per cent because of COVID-19, and BC Ferries is adjusting service levels across multiple routes,” the notice said.

“Customers with reservations on affected sailings will be notified by mid-May.”

The company will continue to operate at the current off-peak, winter service levels for northern and mid-coast communities, the notice added.

Service adjustments to northern routes follow an April 3 notice cutting service levels by half, and ceasing all sailings on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route between Nanaimo and West Vancouver as well as the Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries shuts down food service on northern routes

