BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver Island is experiencing mechanical issues Sept. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver Island is experiencing mechanical issues Sept. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels two morning sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Ferry experiencing mechanical problem

BC Ferries cancelled two morning sailings between Victoria and Vancouver Wednesday (Sept. 29) due to a mechanical issue with one of its ships.

The 7 a.m. from Swartz Bay and 9 a.m. from Tsawwassen will not run. BC Ferries says the Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry is having problems with its starboard gearbox.

Mechanical issues with the same ferry also cancelled sailings on Sept. 20.

READ ALSO: Engine problem cancels two BC Ferries sailings between Victoria and Vancouver

The transportation company apologized for any inconvenience caused in its notice posted late Tuesday night. Customers with bookings on the cancelled sailings will have their booking cancelled and the reservation fee refunded.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the 8 a.m. from Swartz Bay is full and set to run. The 10 a.m. from Tsawwassen has 26 per cent availability.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victoria

Previous story
Search and Rescue assist man who had gone overboard near Campbell River

Just Posted

Plans to replace the Campbell River Library are on hold for at least 12 months. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
New Campbell River library on hold for at least 12 months

The Village of Gold River wants to keep Muchalat Lake campsite open, closure pushed back to facilitate discussion. Photo courtesy Rachel Stratton
Muchalat Lake closure pushed back one month to find solution

Man went overboard near Tyee Spit on Tuesday afternoon. He was rescued by Search and Rescue. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Search and Rescue assist man who had gone overboard near Campbell River

A traditional salmon barbecue on Newcastle Island near Nanaimo. Black Press File Photo
Indigenous Food Sovereignty helps with wellness, and sense of identity