Volunteer Campbell River-affiliated group Youth Can 20/20 is one of the many social services groups that worked locally in the past. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

Volunteer Campbell River-affiliated group Youth Can 20/20 is one of the many social services groups that worked locally in the past. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

Barbeque on July 7 for youth interested in volunteering

Volunteer Campbell River holding barbeque on July 7 for past volunteers and those wanting to start

Volunteer Campbell River is holding a barbeque on Wednesday, July 7 for local youth interested in volunteering in the community.

With restrictions being lifted, there will be opportunities for volunteers to roll up their sleeves and help the community once again. To welcome them back and meet some new faces, Volunteer Campbell River is holding a barbeque on July 7, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the organization’s parking lot at 900 Alder St.

Besides past volunteers, local youth are invited to attend the event, to raise awareness for youth programs. Volunteer Campbell River is hoping to gain feedback from youth 15 to 29 years of age on what initiatives and projects they would like to participate in this year.

YouthCan is a federally-funded program operating out of Volunteer Campbell River since April 2019. It aims to empower youth aged 15 to 29, through volunteerism, workshops and community involvement.

This program provides training opportunities, mentorships and community events created, planned and managed by youth in the program. YouthCan staff help youth participants identify local needs and create projects that are meaningful to them and positively impact the community.


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverVolunteervolunteers

Previous story
Evacuation order issued for Durand Lake area due to nearby fires
Next story
COVID-19 spike in Yukon shows need for full vaccination: Trudeau

Just Posted

20-foot Weekender travel trailer was stolen from a Denis Road residence on June 28. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Thieves haul 20-foot travel trailer away in the middle of the night in Campbell River

Campbell River resident Armande Black painted these shoe rocks to commemorate the First Nations children found buried at the Kamloops Residential School and placed them on a boulder on the beach at 492 South Island Highway. Somebody removed them and Black would like them put back. Photo by Armande Black
Campbell River woman shocked her tribute to residential school children removed

Rose Archie, one of the founders of Nations Skate Youth, teaches a participant during the organization’s skateboarding camp at Homalco First Nation on July 1, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Nations Skate Youth stops in Homalco for skateboarding workshop

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton