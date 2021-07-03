Barbeque on July 7 for youth interested in volunteering

Volunteer Campbell River holding barbeque on July 7 for past volunteers and those wanting to start

Volunteer Campbell River is holding a barbeque on Wednesday, July 7 for local youth interested in volunteering in the community.

With restrictions being lifted, there will be opportunities for volunteers to roll up their sleeves and help the community once again. To welcome them back and meet some new faces, Volunteer Campbell River is holding a barbeque on July 7, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the organization’s parking lot at 900 Alder St.

Besides past volunteers, local youth are invited to attend the event, to raise awareness for youth programs. Volunteer Campbell River is hoping to gain feedback from youth 15 to 29 years of age on what initiatives and projects they would like to participate in this year.

YouthCan is a federally-funded program operating out of Volunteer Campbell River since April 2019. It aims to empower youth aged 15 to 29, through volunteerism, workshops and community involvement.

This program provides training opportunities, mentorships and community events created, planned and managed by youth in the program. YouthCan staff help youth participants identify local needs and create projects that are meaningful to them and positively impact the community.



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

