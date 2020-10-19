Shuswap voters can vote early at the local Elections BC office at 171 Shuswap Street in downtown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap voters can vote early at the local Elections BC office at 171 Shuswap Street in downtown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

As B.C. enters its final stretch of the campaign trail in the 2020 provincial election, Elections BC is reporting that roughly 380,000 people have taken advantage of advance polling since it opened last week.

Of the 383,477 British Columbians who have cast their ballots since Thursday (Oct. 15), some of the the highest numbers of voter turnout has been seen on Vancouver Island – particularly Nanaimo, Parksville and Comox – as well as in Port Coquitlam.

The highest number of total votes to be cast in one riding is in Shuswap, where 7,331 people have already voted.

Advance voting runs until Oct. 21, with Election Day on Oct. 24.

The ongoing pandemic has led to a record-breaking number of British Columbians requesting vote-by-mail packages, to the tune of 724,000 requests to Election BC. As of Sunday, 235,800 filled out packages have been received by Elections BC.

ALSO READ: How to vote early and what to expect on the ballot

ALSO READ: Get those mail-in ballots to the post office ASAP

There are 3.48 million registered voters in B.C.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investigating trailer fire at Campbell River homeless camp
Next story
Accused pleads not guilty in Nanaimo teen’s 2017 murder

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
RCMP investigating trailer fire at Campbell River homeless camp

No one injured as a result of the fire

BC ELECTION
Liberal and NDP leaders’ election tours swing through North Island

Wilkinson holds forestry rally and Horgan talks wild salmon

Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
UPDATE: Man dies after assault near Royal Bank in Campbell River

Looking for witnesses to Oct. 15 assault

MARS Wildlife Hospital just got approval for a new ambassador bird. They are hoping the community will help come up with a name for the bird, currently known as Barred Owl 783. Here, Barred Owl 783 stretches their wings as they’re accompanied by MARS President Warren Warttig on Oct. 11, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Hoot, hoot: MARS Wildlife Centre looks for name for new ambassador bird

Barred Owl 783 came to the wildlife centre after crashing into a window last fall

Lisa Green and her husband Chris at the Winnipeg hospital. Photo supplied by Shari Green.
Campbell River woman flies home one last time

Community donations brought cancer patient Lisa Green home to Campbell River

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Steven Michael Bacon pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang. (Photos submitted)
Accused pleads not guilty in Nanaimo teen’s 2017 murder

Steven Bacon appeared in Nanaimo court Monday via video link from Thunder Bay

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

Most Read