B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Just before the Greater Vancouver Zoo closed at 7 p.m. on Monday, emergency services were called to a frightening scene.

A mother and her two-year-old daughter Sophia were celebrating B.C. Day with a trip amongst the zoo when something went terribly wrong.

A bear was able to get near enough to the toddler to bite her arm, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman.

The mother and child were rushed by air ambulance to hospital.

Sophia has since been transferred to BC Children’s Hospital, confirmed Neuman. The status of her condition is not yet known.

Aldergrove residents posting to Facebook have questioned how it was possible for the bear to reach the toddler when a total of two fences separate visitors from bears at the zoo.

RCMP are in the midst of conducting an investigation on the matter, as well as B.C. Conservation Officers Service, said Neuman.

Police will meet with Conservation Officers Services on Tuesday afternoon to determine “if a criminal investigation is warranted,” said Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Craig van Herk.

Currently, the zoo has one grizzly bear and five black bears on its 12-acre property at 5048 264 St. in Aldergrove.

There have been no confirmations as to which type injured the toddler.

A spokesperson from the zoo has denied a request for comment as of yet.

The zoo was open during its usual morning hours Tuesday.

More to come –

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group
Rockland/19A roundabout features under consideration

