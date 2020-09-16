A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. Students across British Columbia are getting ready for COVID-19 orientation sessions this week amid a flurry of new protocols aimed at reopening schools while the pandemic wears on. Education Minister Rob Fleming has said districts are expecting 85 to 90 per cent of students to attend school in person, but some parents and students say they’re frustrated by the lack of remote learning options, large class sizes and inconsistent messaging when it comes to physical distancing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Following weeks of pressure to notify the public of COVID-19 exposures at B.C.’s schools, the province has announced it will do just that.

All five health authorities will begin posting school exposure events on a public website. Exposures in each health authority – Fraser Health, Vancouver Coastal Health, Island Health, Interior Health and Northern Health – will be linked on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website, similar to how non-school public exposures are currently listed.

Fraser Health, which covers a region from Delta to Hope, has already unveiled the school exposures section of their website. As of Wednesday afternoon, that includes five exposures events at Surrey schools and one at a Delta high school.

The moves comes the day after Health Minister Adrian Dix held a press conference where he was peppered with questions about why the government does not release information about school-related COVID-19 cases publicly, even though the letters sent to parents are regularly leaked to the media.

READ MORE: ‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducationFraser HealthSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election
Next story
Campbell River School District one of two on the Island to offer summer school

Just Posted

City of Campbell River adopts Housing Needs Report but not the recommendations

‘A report is only as good as the data upon which it is based’

Only one attendee at Strathcona Regional District’s first public meeting since COVID-19

September meeting was RSVP only

Campbell River School District one of two on the Island to offer summer school

Nearly 500 students took part in summer school offerings this year despite pandemic

Campbell River to get new $14-million library

Costs shared by regional library jurisdictions, not paid for by Campbell River taxpayers alone

How the pandemic ushered in a marketing evolution at a B.C. aquaculture firm

For Grieg Seafood BC it meant pivoting fish to parallel markets without halting production

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Logjams, gravel bars emphasize the plight of Island river

Chemainus River’s low channels impact spawning fish, winter floods always a concern

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

The fish lived about 25 million years ago, scientists say

Lower Mainland woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

Most Read