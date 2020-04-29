File photo

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

A Coquitlam elementary school teacher has been suspended for 15 days after bringing anti-SOGI pamphlets to school.

According to a decision published by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, Dori Waldene Hannibal gave two of the pamphlets to a Parent Advisory Committee member during a conversation on June 18, 2019.

According to Teacher Regulation Branch documents, the pamphlets were published by Parents United Canada and included the statement “Stop SOGI 123.” SOGI 123 stands for sexual orientation and gender identity and is an initiative launched by the province as a way to help educators create a more inclusive environment in the classroom.

According the Teacher Regulation Branch, Hannibal made “inflammatory statements” about SOGI and said it was harmful to students.

On Oct. 15, the Coquitlam school district suspended Hannibal without pay for 15 days. In December, the commissioner said Hannibal’s teaching certificate would be suspended for one day on Sept. 20, 2020. As part of the agreement, she also agreed acknowledged her misconduct.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher suspended for putting kid in headlock, lies about it to get next job

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationLGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sayward appoints new acting mayor amidst COVID-19
Next story
Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Just Posted

Zeballos reopens landfill after a month long closure

The landfill will be open for limited hours once a week, on Saturdays

Sayward appoints new acting mayor amidst COVID-19

Councillor Bill Ives takes over as the acting mayor and moves forward with signing off on budget

Gold River mail flight connects remote west coast communites with supplies

With tourism slashed, Air Nootka’s floatplanes fly essentail supplies to communites

BC Hydro, Chamber of Commerce launch job website for Campbell River dam projects

Site will be one-stop centre for local businesses and job seekers

Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History moves online

Participants to complete challenges at home

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Most Read