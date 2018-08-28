One of the sexual violence awareness posters up around post-secondary campuses in B.C. (Black Press Media)

B.C. targets men in post-secondary campaign against sexual violence

Province says one in five women university attending are subject to sexual misconduct

The province is rolling out a new anti-sexual violence campaign for post-secondary schools, as classes are about to start.

The campaign, launched Tuesday, is aimed at male students and focuses on clear consent for any type of sexualized behaviour, emphasizing that sexual violence and misconduct “can never be part of student life.”

According to the advanced education ministry, one in five women will be the victim of sexual violence while attending post-secondary.

The government hopes launching the campaign before school starts will help them get ahead.

“We know that roughly two-thirds of sexual assaults on campus occur during the first eight weeks of school,” Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark said in a statement.

“Sexualized violence and misconduct … have life-changing consequences for everyone involved. Clear consent is always required.”

READ MORE: B.C. universities’ sexual assault policies look to avoid past mistakes

READ MORE: Sex assault supports vary in B.C. universities a year after provincial bill

READ MORE: Complainant vs UBC prof Steven Galloway wants investigator’s report

The campaign will include social media posts and information posted in local bars and student newspapers.

Provincial regulations require all 25 post-secondary institutions to have a sexual violence and misconduct policy.

A 28-page guide on developing such a policy notes that school officials should encourage a safe environment for victims to speak out and foster a culture of bystander intervention.

UBC was the first in the province to bring in a policy in 2017, after multiple allegations that it mishandled sexual harassment allegations.

