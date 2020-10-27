The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)

B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

B.C.’s student voters elected every party leader when they cast their ballots last week.

More than 750 elementary and high schools participated in the Student Vote program for the 2020 British Columbia provincial election, over the course of two days. The results were made public along with those from Elections BC.

Based on current tallies, nearly 90,000 students cast ballots, representing all 87 electoral districts in the province.

Students elected John Horgan and the BC NDP to form a majority government with 58 out of 87 seats and 40 per cent of the vote. Horgan also won in the electoral district of Langford—Juan de Fuca with 52 per cent of the vote.

Sonia Furstenau and the BC Green Party took 17 seats and will form the official opposition, receiving 28 per cent of the popular vote. Furstenau also won in the electoral district of Cowichan Valley with 49 per cent of the vote.

Andrew Wilkinson and the BC Liberal Party won 12 seats and received 26 per cent of the vote. Wilkinson also won in the electoral district of Vancouver—Quilchena with 39 per cent of the vote.

Trevor Bolin and the Conservative Party of BC won one seat. Bolin won in the electoral district of Peace River North with 43 per cent of the vote.

The Christian Heritage Party of BC also won one seat. Rod Taylor was elected in the Stikine electoral district with 41 per cent of the vote.

The Student Vote BC 2020 online results platform presents the province-wide results, as well as results for each electoral district and for each individual school. In the weeks leading up to the General Voting Day, students at participating schools learn about government and the election process. They research parties and platforms, take part in classroom debates, watch video of the leaders debates and more.

The ballots are cast in the school in the same manner as an Elections BC voting station, with student voting officers, clerks and scrutineers. The results are kept secret until the General Voting Day is over.

CIVIX delivered the program in partnership with Elections BC. This was the sixth provincial Student Vote organized to date.

For a full list of results including how students in your neighbourhood voted, visit www.studentvote.ca.

