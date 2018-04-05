B.C. sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

The victim of a sexual assault and robbery in Aldergrove Tuesday night says she can’t provide a description of her attacker as she was unable to get a look at him.

RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating the case and have released few details. On Thursday police said they don’t anticipate there will be a sketch of the suspect issued to the public.

Police have interviewed the victim and have canvassed the neighbourhood for information and continue to ask the public to call in any tips they may have.

Police dog handlers also tried to follow the trail of the attacker and so far have failed to find the victim’s bedsheets and purse, which they believe were taken from the residence.

The victim messaged the Aldergrove Star via social media on Wednesday evening that she “tried to look at him once (and) got punched in the face so I wish I could tell the police what he looks like but I can not.”

She said the attacker came up behind her while she was taking the trash outside and she was throttled “till I passed out. When I came to was face down on my bed with my hands tied. Was way too scared to move after being punched a few times.”

She said she had no idea why the attacker took her bedsheets.

“U would have to ask him that,” she replied.