Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remained stable Friday, with 317 new cases confirmed and 292 people in hospital.

The latest results come as the province reopens indoor dining and local recreational travel, with small church services and low-intensity fitness also allowed indoors.

B.C. has now reached 3.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine administered, and is stepping up second doses to reach everyone within eight weeks of the first dose. So far 67.2 per cent of all adults have been vaccinated, and 62.7 per cent of people aged 12 and up.

“The virus is still spreading with new cases and clusters, which is why using our layers of protection and getting vaccinated – especially in this time of transition – is so important,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement May 28.

“Since we last reported, we have had 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 163 new cases in the Fraser Health region, five in the Island Health region, 60 in the Interior Health region, 16 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.”

There are 79 people in intensive care and two more deaths recorded in B.C. in the past 24 hours.

One new care home outbreak has been declared, with at least one confirmed case for a staff member or resident, at Brookside Lodge Nursing Home in Surrey. It and two others in the Fraser Health region, Cherington Place in Surrey and Chartwell Carlton Care Residence in Burnaby, are all dealing with second outbreaks.

Northern Health region has one current health care outbreak, at Heritage Manor in Fort St. John, and Interior Health currently has outbreak protocol in effect at Spring Valley Care Centre in Kelowna. There are no current health care facility outbreaks on Vancouver Island.

RELATED: COVID-19 debt threatens future of PNE, Abbotsford Airshow

RELATED: Indoor church services, overnight summer camps returning

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding
Next story
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

A detail of the cover of State of the Salish Sea, a comprehensive report by the Western Washington University-based Salish Sea Institute on the state of the Salish Sea ecosystem. The photo is a detail of Squamish Sunset by Yuri Choufour
Climate change, urbanization and population growth threaten the Salish Sea: report

Call for complex, multi-faceted approach to respond to current and emerging pressure on bioregion

The Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society’s newest Ambassador birds, Nimpkish and Kokish, are sibling albino crows rescued from ‘Namgis First Nations territory near Port McNeil. Bruce Moffat photo
Merville wildlife rescue centre adds pair of albino crow siblings as ambassador birds

Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society introduces its latest ambassador birds

Vaccination rates on Vancouver Island by community and local health area as of May 24. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Vancouver Island’s top 10 most-vaccinated communities

More than 60% of adults have had a dose of vaccine in all local health area on the Island except one

Heather Hughson has spent many of her days over the past 15 or so years down at Sybil Andrews Cottage in Willow Point as the administrator of the Campbell River Arts Council, but says it’s time to move on and make room in her schedule for other passions. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
End of an era at the Campbell River Arts Council as Heather Hughson retires

‘She has gone way above and beyond what the job called for,’ says organization’s executive director

Share your favourite photo of the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands for a chance to win. Photo supplied
Beaver Lodge Forest Lands focus of photo contest

Share what you love about BLFL to win free lakeside camping

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

Two suspects are in custody after police dogs helped track them down between Tofino and Ucluelet on May 28. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP call in the dogs to help nab suspects in gas station ATM theft in Tofino

Police say pair of individuals located hiding in the bush

The Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association is asking for the public’s help in finding the gun range’s unofficial mascot, Otis the llama. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association/ Facebook)
Missing llama has Malahat gun range on the hunt

Otis the llama, a range regular, has been missing for about two weeks

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Jaya Bremer who works for the City of Langford in emergency management, left, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at the Eagle Ridge Centre. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/Distributed Multimedia Services Island Health)
Vancouver Island hits half a million first doses of vaccine

Island Health says community clinics up to about 9,000 doses per day

Most Read