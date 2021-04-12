B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking website appears to be down as of the morning of Monday, April 12, 2021. (Black Press Media)

B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking website appears to be down as of the morning of Monday, April 12, 2021. (Black Press Media)

UPDATE: B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking back up after maintenance

Caller told to call back later in the day

The province’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system is back up after maintenance on Monday (April 12) morning.

A person attempting to book in Fraser Health said that they were unable to book through the website or by phone prior to 8 a.m., with the agent on the line telling them to try again in a couple hours. The system appeared to go back up around 8:45 a.m.

B.C. is currently registering people ages 60 and up for the vaccine. Once a person is registered, they will be informed when they become eligible for a vaccine and can book online or by phone.

Black Press Media has reached out to the province for more details on the vaccine booking system maintenance.

READ MORE: Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ontario man believed to be 1st Canadian with COVID-destroyed lungs gets transplant
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

Just Posted

RCMP display some of the fish seized from three suspects who pleaded guilty to violating the Fisheries Act in 2019, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
3 banned from fishing, holding licences after overfishing violations in Gold River area

Mounties seized the group’s 30-foot fishing vessel and all equipment on board at the time

Students at a previous NICBot Camp at the Campbell River campus show off what kind of tasks they’ve programmed their robot to do. Mirror File Photo
Youth camps are back at NIC this summer

Camps offered ‘with full health and safety plans in place to ensure the safety of all our students’

T-shirts from The Clothesline Project on display at Rose Harbour. Photo contributed
T-shirt display at Rose Harbour will draw attention to national awareness campaign against violence

A moving display of decorated T-shirts created by people who have been… Continue reading

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred off Ucluelet just after 12:30 a.m. on April 10 and was reportedly felt as far south as Oregon. (Map via United States Geological Survey)
Quake off Ucluelet reportedly felt as far south as Oregon

Magnitude 1.5 earthquake also reported off Vancouver Island’s west coast hours earlier

The NIC Foundation’s COVID-19 Student Hope Campaign is still short of its $50,000 goal of providing bursaries for students financially impacted by the pandemic. Image Supplied
NIC Foundation COVID bursary needs help to reach goal

Campaign looks to help students reduce the financial barriers caused by the pandemic

People take part in an anti-curfew protest in Montreal on Sunday April 11, 2021. Hundreds of people gathered in Old Montreal tonight in defiance of a new 8 p.m. curfew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giuseppe Valiante
VIDEO: Hundreds defy Montreal’s 8 p.m. curfew in violent, destructive protest

Quebec reported 1,535 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as five additional deaths linked to the virus

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A volunteer disinfects a historical Mohabat Khan mosque ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
For Canadian Muslims, second pandemic Ramadan is a time of hope and sadness

Many members of the association are trying to find ways ‘to help people stay connected to one another’

South Surrey farmland, March 2020. The province’s crackdown on secondary residences sparked protests that have the NDP government engaged in a lengthy rewrite of its legislation. (Tracy Holmes/Peace Arch News)
B.C. NDP now wants to keep even ‘non-farmers’ on the land

‘Grandfathering’ of second residences extended again

Photos of Vancouver Canucks players are pictured outside the closed box office of Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks say 25 players and coaches have tested positive during a COVID-19 outbreak that involves a variant of the virus. It is now the biggest reported outbreak in the NHL this season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks’ return to practice pushed back as player added to COVID protocol list

COVID outbreak has led to eight games being cancelled

B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking website appears to be down as of the morning of Monday, April 12, 2021. (Black Press Media)
UPDATE: B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking back up after maintenance

Caller told to call back later in the day

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

Cali Martinez carries Sheba to safety after being stuck on an Ocean Park cliffside. (Nicole Lunde photo)
Senior dog rescued after being stuck on Surrey cliffside for 10 days

Sheba, 16, was reunited with her family

Most Read