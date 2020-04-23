B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson (Black Press files)

B.C.’s COVID-19 emergency benefit for workers to launch May 1

Applications will be able to be made online at the beginning of May, and by phone a few days later

The application for B.C.’s emergency fund for workers whose ability to work has been affected by COVID-19 will launch next week, on May 1.

The B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers, which was announced earlier this month, will give a one-time, tax-free payment of $1,000 to people who have lost wages because of the ongoing pandemic.

To be eligible, people must be a B.C. resident as of March 15, meet the eligibility requirements of the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit and be approved to receive that federal funding. British Columbians must also have filed, or agree to file, a 2019 B.C. income tax return.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

Payments will start to go out within days of application for those approved, the province said.

“While there may be minor delays during the initial surge, government staff will be working to quickly process payments,” the province said.

Starting May 1, applications can be made online, at any time, at gov.bc.ca/workerbenefit.

The province will also be launching a hotline for general support or questions about the supports available, at 778-309-4630, or toll-free at 1-855-955-3545.

Applications for the emergency benefit will be taken over the phone beginning on May 4.

ALSO READ: Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP Foundation establishes fund for Mountie killed in Nova Scotia rampage
Next story
Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Just Posted

City of Campbell River implements service fees and tax penalty relief measures as part of COVID-19 response

Council reviewed city finances and how to ease financial hardships resulting from the pandemic

SRD Electoral Area Director Abram hospitalized after fall

Abram fell from his roof earlier in April

Public hearing for Quadra Island ferry berth not possible under COVID-19

Application requires OCP amendment and public hearing according to legislation

Minister Claire Trevena to join City’s interactive webinar series

City of Campbell River supports local businesses through virtual meet-ups and online resources

Strathcona Regional District to enter into library agreement

Bylaws for borrowing to come to future board meetings

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

BC Ferries adds two daily cargo sailings on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Passenger capacity is limited to 84 on cargo sailings

Three elk illegally harvested in the Cowichan Lake area in recent weeks

Conservation Officer Service looking for tips

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus

B.C.’s COVID-19 emergency benefit for workers to launch May 1

Applications will be able to be made online at the beginning of May, and by phone a few days later

Horgan tells workers stay home if sick after COVID-19 outbreak at chicken plant

John Horgan says health investigators arrived at the United Poultry Co. Ltd. plant on Monday

RCMP Foundation establishes fund for Mountie killed in Nova Scotia rampage

Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed while on duty in Nova Scotia on April 19

Most Read