Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

B.C. has recorded another 1,462 COVID-19 cases province-wide since Friday, with 11 additional deaths over the weekend.

Pressure on the hospital system remains steady, with 240 people in hospital, 66 in intensive care with the novel coronavirus. There were 545 cases recorded Saturday, 532 up to Sunday and 385 Monday province-wide. The latest case numbers are down from Friday’s 634 total, with a dip recorded Monday that generally reflects fewer samples analyzed on Sundays.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that public health officials are paying close attention to an increase in cases in the Prince Rupert area, and large workplaces, mostly in the Lower Mainland. By region, 802 of the new weekend cases were found in Fraser Health, 497 in Vancouver Coastal, 102 in Northern Health, 79 in Interior Health and 72 on Vancouver Island.

While infections in long-term care and other senior homes are down substantially since vaccination was provided to every resident or staff member who wants it, Henry warned that vaccines are not total protection. There is one new health care outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna, and some of the positive tests were found in people who had received two doses of vaccine.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that all transmission is stopped,” Henry said.

RELATED: B.C. officials plead for patience afte flood of vaccine calls

RELATED: Canada expects 910,000 doses of vaccine this week

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia mass killer showed off his ‘military’ style gun, claiming it was for movie
Next story
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Just Posted

Two boats were destroyed in the Monday morning fire. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department
Boat blazes in Campbell River early Monday morning

No injuries reported in fire

Aquaculture employee, Michelle Franze, poses with a comment that she received on social media. Facebook group Women in Canadian Salmon Farming started an online campaign #enoughisenough to highlight the harassment they were facing online after debates about Discovery Islands fish farms intensified on social media. (Submitted photo)
Women in salmon farming should be celebrated, not bullied

Since mid-December, salmon farming has been one of the leading topics in… Continue reading

North Island College has placed signage and floor markings across campuses to show what physical distancing requirements need to be followed this year. Photo submitted
COVID-19 exposure reported at North Island College’s Campbell River campus

Exposure occurred between March 2 and March 3

An Island Health nurse prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo courtesy Island Health)
Health authority opening 19 clinics to immunize Vancouver Island residents

Health authority anticipates more than 40,000 people will be immunized over the next month

The platanthera dilatata is the fragrant white bog orchid whose perfume on a hot August day is one of the unforgettable delights of a summer hike in Strathcona Park. Photo supplied
Strathcona Wilderness Institute AGM upcoming

The Strathcona Wilderness Institute (SWI) will hold its 2021 annual general meeting… Continue reading

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

Hannah Ankenmann, who works with k’awat’si Economic Development Corporation, winces as she received her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Vancouver Island’s small remote towns to get community-wide vaccine clinics

Island Health to take a wholesale approach to immunization, rather than age-based appointments

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.
21-year-old motorbike rider dies after crash with ATV on Nanaimo back road

Incident happened Sunday afternoon near Boomerang Lake

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. A joint federal and B.C. government housing program announced today aims to help people living in up to 25,000 vulnerable households pay their rent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal, B.C. governments announce $517-million rent aid program to help vulnerable

Benefits for those not eligible for B.C.’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters

Most Read