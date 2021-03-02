B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

B.C. is reporting 438 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths as of Tuesday (March 2), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
More to come.
Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing
B.C. is reporting 438 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths as of Tuesday (March 2), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
More to come.
Business won nine medals at recent Canadian Whisky Awards virtual ceremony
The RCMP and Work Safe BC are investigating the incident
Gunshots were heard near Quinsam Road on March 1
Long-term care residents protected by shots already given
Sean Smyth is expected to be named the winner of the 2021… Continue reading
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
43-year-old man taken into custody; students at nearby schools were asked to stay inside
Vancouver and Victoria both have a MySafe machine to help reduce overdoses
$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far
The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21
Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress
B.C. has reached a milestone, vaccinating roughly 1.6% of its population from the coronavirus
Gunshots were heard near Quinsam Road on March 1
The RCMP and Work Safe BC are investigating the incident
One arrested after man killed at Cowichan Lake Road home
President Joe Biden is focused first on making sure the vaccine is available to every American
Fraser Health still has most, eight more coronavirus deaths
Business won nine medals at recent Canadian Whisky Awards virtual ceremony
The Canadian winger had a complicated history in the NHL