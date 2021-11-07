FILE – Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Red Cross to pay $1,300 per month to wildfire-affected residents in need of housing

Funding will go to eligible families currently in short-term housing after wildfires

The provincial government and the Canadian Red Cross will be providing $1,300 each month to households affected by wildfires this summer.

On Sunday (Nov. 7), the province said the money, which will begin to flow in December, is meant to provide interim support to eligible households as they transition to long-term housing. These households have been receiving short-term accommodation supports through Emergency Support Services since July.

Residents will be contacted by the Red Cross to discuss next steps for interim and long-term housing options. Homeowners will also receive support with repair and reconstruction if they have not yet been able to return to their homes. Other supports being offered could include mental health services and explaining financial and insurance options.

For more information on Red Cross services, individuals can call call 1-800-863-6582 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time), or visit: www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/2021-british-columbia-fires.

In July, the province announced a program where donations to the Red Cross Fires Appeal fund would be matched by the province and the federal government, turning each $1 raised – up to a max of $20 million – into $3.

READ MORE: Canada, B.C. to match donations to Red Cross for those affected by devastating wildfires

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
VIDEO: Windstorm leaves UBC campus filled with debris, branches as roads remain closed

Just Posted

A particularly large pumpkin a moment before it made impact at the annual pumpkin smash in Campbell River. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
PHOTOS: Oh my ‘gourd’

View of the site of a proposed five-storey apartment building on South Island Highway in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City council denies variance for Island Highway apartment building height

TEAAM Aeromedical President Miles Randall demonstrates how to load and unload patients from a helicopter in Campbell River on Nov. 4, 2021. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: B.C. heli-rescue service set to open new base in Campbell River

Museum at Campbell River Curator Beth Boyce is pleased to release ‘Twas the Wreck of Northwestern. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Museum at Campbell River releases children’s book about SS Northwestern