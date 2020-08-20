Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

B.C. public health officials reported 80 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. with two additional deaths to bring the total to 200 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The latest two deaths were in long-term care in the Fraser Health region, deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson and Health Minister Adrian Dix reported Aug. 20. The province continues to monitor nine outbreaks in health care, eight of them in long-term care homes.

Gustafson said the community outbreak in Haida Gwaii has been declared over, and a new outbreak has been identified at a Loblaws grocery store in the Fraser Valley, with nine positive tests.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Just Posted

Defunding will not solve problems within RCMP – Indigenous housing committee co-chair

Dismantling racism must come from within the community

WATCH: Cougar spooks deer in Campbell River

A Campbell River resident captured video footage of a couple of nervous… Continue reading

Strathcona Regional District to open public meetings to public, but only eight people will be allowed to attend

September will be first publicly open public meeting since March

One taken to hospital following Campbell River collision

No other injuries reported

Explore Next Door campaign encourages locals to visit neighbouring communities

Campaign pushes Comox Valley residents to Campbell River, and Campbell Riverites to the Comox Valley

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Pouch filled with ashes of Courtenay man’s late father stolen from vehicle

The vehicle was parked on the 700-block of 8th Street in Courtenay overnight.

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

Most Read