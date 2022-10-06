A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Dec. 3, 2020. The B.C. government is aiming to cap food delivery fees in the province permanently. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Dec. 3, 2020. The B.C. government is aiming to cap food delivery fees in the province permanently. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

B.C. plans to make cap on food delivery fees permanent

Cap would limit delivery companies from charging restaurants more than 20%

Food delivery companies will be permanently limited in how much they can charge restaurants for their services, if legislation tabled by the B.C. government passes.

The province first introduced temporary fee caps in December 2020 when the pandemic forced much of the restaurant industry to pivot to take-out and delivery services. At the time, restaurants reported being charged as much as 30 per cent per order by food delivery companies.

The suggested permanent cap would limit companies to a 20 per cent charge per order, combining the two separate caps of 15 and five per cent enforced so far.

And, as with the temporary measures, food delivery companies would be prohibited from reducing driver pay to make up for the fee cap.

“As the costs of food and labour rise worldwide, B.C. restaurants need to be supported to ensure prices are affordable and that delivery companies aren’t charging unfair fees,” Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 6).

The current temporary cap is set to expire on Dec. 31.

READ ALSO: Daily heat records tumble again in B.C., as drought conditions worsen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaFood & Diningrestaurant

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bear expert says B.C. attack likely a rare case of a bear treating humans as food
Next story
Dry weather causes “unprecedented” cost of chanterelles in B.C.

Just Posted

Andy Adams (left) was one of the recipients of the 2022 IWC Ambassador Award this year, presented by IWC Executive Director Jim Brennan. Photo courtesy IWC
Two Campbell Riverites given Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Ambassador Award

The six candidates for trustee in school district 72. From left to right, Kat Eddy, Craig Gillis, Daryl Hagen, Dave Harper, Alaina Kelly, Joyce McCann and Kim Yaciuk. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
The gloves come off at School Trustee debate

Campbell River Storm forward Andrew Petruk gets a shot off on Oceanside Generals netminder Ashton Sadauskas in Game 3 of the VIJHL playoff series at Rod Brind’Amour Arena March 15. The Generals won 5-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the best of seven playoff. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River weathers the storm following start

Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo
COUNCIL: Mayoral candidates discuss solutions to homelessness downtown and associated inappropriate behaviour

Pop-up banner image