B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. NDP to begin leadership campaign period, new leader to be elected Dec. 3

This comes after Premier John Horgan announced he will not seek reelection

The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December.

A statement issued today says the campaign period will officially start Sunday.

The party says voting will begin in November and the results will be announced on Dec. 3.

This comes after Premier John Horgan announced late last month that he will not be seeking another term in the 2024 provincial election.

Horgan said he will resign as leader in the fall, saying his second bout with cancer left him with little energy for the job.

The party says it has appointed former cabinet minister Elizabeth Cull as its chief electoral officer to oversee the leadership race.

It says the deadline to join as a party member to be eligible to vote in the leadership election is Sept. 4.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Grand Forks councillor running for mayor pardoned for sex offences involving youth
Next story
Quarterly federal carbon price rebates appear in bank accounts with vague labels

Just Posted

Campbell River flow levels will remain unchanged as BC Hydro diverts water over Elk Falls and away from the underground John Hart hydroelectric facility tunnels in order to conduct planned inspections and maintenance in august. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell river Mirror
Elk Falls water flow will increase 12-fold as BC Hydro diverts water from underground tunnels

River City Ukes is a 50+ club of ukulele players who meet and play every second Thursday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
WATCH: Ukulele music fills Spirit Square

Heavy rains caused the Oyster River to breach its bank in 2017, flooding parts of the popular Oyster River Nature Park. File photo
Flood protection service established for Oyster River

Mark Vonesch will be running for the Strathcona Regional District Area B (Cortes Island) director. Photo courtesy Mark Vonesch
Cortes Island director candidate wants to find common ground on issues