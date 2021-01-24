From the left: Midway RCMP Csts. Jonathan Stermscheg and Chris Hansen, Public Servant Leanne Mclaren and Cpl. Phil Peters. Pictured in the front are Mclaren’s dog, Lincoln and Peters’ dog, Angel. Photo courtesy of BC RCMP

B.C. Mounties commended for bringing firewood to elderly woman

Cpl. Phil Peters said he and detachment members acted after the woman’s husband went to hospital

Mounties in British Columbia’s West Boundary on Wednesday, Jan. 20, pitched in to help bring firewood to an elderly woman whose husband was recently taken into hospital.

Midway RCMP officers decided to act when they spotted one of the woman’s friends harvesting scrap wood to heat her Greenwood home, Cpl. Phil Peters told The Boundary Creek Times.

“I saw the man was cutting up a wood-framed door on a table outside her house and I realized that she was completely out of firewood,” he explained. The 82-year-old woman had been living alone for around three weeks, he said.

Peters and three detachment members then went to gather deadwood from a nearby forest, with Peters bucking the fallen logs with a chainsaw. Together with Csts. Jonatahan Stermscheg and Chris Hansen and civilian staff member Leanne Mclaren, Peters came back with two SUVs full of wood ready for the woman’s stove.

“She was pretty overwhelmed,” he said.

Commending the members’ “tremendous compassion,” Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli, District Commander of the RCMP’s Southeast District, said Mclaren and the officers were “leaders” in their communities. Peters’ dog Angel and Maclaren’s dog Lincoln also helped, according to Peters.

 

From the left: Midway RCMP Csts. Jonathan Stermscheg and Chris Hansen, Public Servant Leanne Mclaren and Cpl. Phil Peters. Pictured in the front are Mclaren's dog, Lincoln and Peters' dog, Angel. Photo courtesy of BC RCMP
B.C. Mounties commended for bringing firewood to elderly woman

Cpl. Phil Peters said he and detachment members acted after the woman's husband went to hospital

