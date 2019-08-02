Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra-Herbert (right) speaks as chair of the B.C. government’s rental housing task force, December 2018. (B.C. government)

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

On the eve of his community’s Pride weekend, Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra-Herbert is calling on the federal government to make “conversion therapy” for gay people a Criminal Code offence.

In a letter to federal Justice Minister David Lametti this week, Chandra-Herbert calls for further action against counselling intended to make people change their sexual orientation. The letter is co-signed by B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Attorney General David Eby.

The letter notes that B.C. has already forbidden conversion therapy in its public health care system, as other provinces have done. The City of Vancouver has also passed a bylaw banning the practice, although it’s not clear where or when it has been offered in the province.

RELATED: Psychologist defends his work at youth gender clinic

RELATED: B.C. Greens propose law against conversion therapy

“We encourage anyone in B.C. who has been impacted by this so-called treatment being offered to file a complaint,” the letter states.

“As communities across B.C. celebrate Pride, we are committed to ensuring that people of all sexual orientations and gender identities can live without fear or discrimination. If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed.”

Lametti wrote to provinces in June, asking for them to prohibit conversion therapy in public health care systems.

The B.C. Green Party proposed legislation in May that would stop the use of conversion therapy for anyone under 19 years old.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blaney advocates for seniors ministry, strategy
Next story
‘Disturbance with a knife’ sends Campbell River man to hospital

Just Posted

‘Disturbance with a knife’ sends Campbell River man to hospital

Police still searching for woman who left the scene

VIDEO AND SLIDESHOW: Campbell River’s Chalkfest chalks it up to creativity

The ever-popular Chalk Art Festival – also known as Chalkfest – happened… Continue reading

Getting Campbell River schools ready to welcome the kids back in September

Not everyone in the school district gets a couple months off over the summer….

New law targeting derelict vessels comes into force

Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act includes hefty fines

B.C. cadets take flight

32 B.C. cadets earn coveted spots in Power Pilot Scholarship Program

Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

They met during chemotherapy. Now they’re inseparable

Blaney advocates for seniors ministry, strategy

In a cabinet shuffle last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Hamilton… Continue reading

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Another rock slide on Highway 4 cuts off Tofino-Ucluelet

Single-lane alternating traffic now moving around debris

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Most Read