B.C. man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in Kelowna winery washroom

The camera was found at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23

Eighteen charges have been laid against a 43-year-old Kelowna man after a hidden camera was found in a winery bathroom earlier this year.

The BC Prosecution Service approved the charges against Ian Michael Leighton on Thursday. The hidden camera was found at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23.

Leighton faces 13 charges or voyeurism, one charge of obstruction of justice, three charges for making child pornography and one charge of possession of child pornography.

READ MORE: Man arrested after hidden camera found in Kelowna winery

“The investigation was led by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section,” said Kelowna RCMP Cst. Solana Paré.

“The investigators continue to support the victims involved, and will aid in supporting the prosecution as the investigation now transitions to the judicial process.”

Police said the case is now before courts and no further information will be released.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

