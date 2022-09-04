RCMP vehicles outside the Lake Country office (Brittany Webster - The Calendar)

RCMP vehicles outside the Lake Country office (Brittany Webster - The Calendar)

B.C. man charged in fatal Banff stabbing

John Proule, 20, of Lake Country faces second degree murder charge

A Lake Country man has been charged following a fatal stabbing that occurred in Banff, Alta. on Saturday (Sept. 3).

John Proule, 20, is accused of second degree murder in relation to the deadly altercation, which transpired outside a drinking establishment along the town’s main drag.

Police were called to Banff Avenue just after midnight for the stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital where he was declared dead. A second man was found without injuries.

Proule and another man were taken into custody.

The second suspect has been released without charges, as police determined he was not directly involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Recent Suncor fatalities ‘devastating’ for survivors of other workplace tragedies

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Banfffatal stabbingHomicideLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP looking for suspects after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

Yellow seems to be this youngster’s favourite colour. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
WATCH: Cars, cars and more cars

Gold River B.C. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Two homes destroyed, five damaged in early morning fire in Gold River

As city council Monday officially dissolved Rivercorp, Coun. Charlie Cornfield said while he was disappointed to see the body his former council supported, he's happy with the new direction the city is going in. City of Campbell River photo
Charlie Cornfield puts his name in the hat for Campbell River mayor

Serena Ryder is touring in promotion of her recent album The Art of Falling Apart. Photo supplied
Serena Ryder hits Tidemark stage this month