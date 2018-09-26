Katelyn Noble went missing in Saskatchewan in 2007. (RCMP)

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

A B.C. inmate is facing charges in connection with the death of a 15-year-old Mission girl after a years-long investigation that spanned multiple provinces.

Katelyn Marie Noble had moved to Saskatchewan shortly before her disappearance on Aug. 27, 2007 and was last seen in Radisson, a community northwest of Saskatoon.

On Tuesday, police arrested Eduard Viktorovit Baranec at a federal penitentiary in B.C. He is charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a human body

In a news release, Saskatchewan RCMP called the investigation into Noble’s death “extensive and complex.”

“The 11-year long investigation has spanned the country from Ontario to British Columbia,” police said.

“It has been a long and stressful period for her family and today, investigators hope these developments begin to provide Katelyn’s family with some measure of comfort.”

Baranec was scheduled to make his first appearance at provincial court in Saskatoon Wednesday morning.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

Just Posted

Annual awards celebrate stewards of the environment

City of Campbell river recognizes those who go above and beyond in protecting nature

Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House fun for all ages

Celebration recognizes all things natural in our region and those who protect them

BC Hydro increases flows at John Hart Dam

Recent rainfall increases water levels in Campbell River system

Campbell River municipal candidates re-affirm importance of the arts

The first all-candidates meeting of the election season took place at the… Continue reading

City installs trial 40 km/hour speed limits in two residential areas

Signs are now up for new 40 km/hour speed limits in the… Continue reading

Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House fun for all ages

Celebration recognizes all things natural in our region and those who protect them

VIDEO: John Gibbons’ time is up as Blue Jays manager

Gibbons won’t return in 2019 after spending 11 seasons over two separate tenures as team manager

Beluga whale in Thames eating, swimming well

Animal drew lots of attention when it surfaced in the River Thames a day ago in the Gravesend area

Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

“Injustice and human rights struggles can teach us a lot about our humanity,” - Kevin Allen, historian

VIDEO: Qualicum Beach man escapes injury after car bursts into flames

Fire crews arrived quickly to douse the blaze

Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old

B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation releases resolution agreement for September 2017 incident

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

Carbon tax breakdown: Understanding issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

Most Read