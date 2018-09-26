B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Noble went missing in Saskatchewan in 2007. (RCMP)

A B.C. inmate is facing charges in connection with the death of a 15-year-old Mission girl after a years-long investigation that spanned multiple provinces.

Katelyn Marie Noble had moved to Saskatchewan shortly before her disappearance on Aug. 27, 2007 and was last seen in Radisson, a community northwest of Saskatoon.

On Tuesday, police arrested Eduard Viktorovit Baranec at a federal penitentiary in B.C. He is charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a human body

In a news release, Saskatchewan RCMP called the investigation into Noble’s death “extensive and complex.”

“The 11-year long investigation has spanned the country from Ontario to British Columbia,” police said.

“It has been a long and stressful period for her family and today, investigators hope these developments begin to provide Katelyn’s family with some measure of comfort.”

Baranec was scheduled to make his first appearance at provincial court in Saskatoon Wednesday morning.

