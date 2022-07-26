B.C. Ferries prepares for busy B.C. Day long weekend

BC Ferries anticipates moving nearly 140,000 vehicles and more than 400,000 foot passengers over the long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. Ferries plans to operate at maximum capacity this B.C. Day long weekend.

With all four vessels in service on the busiest route between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, 32 sailings a day are scheduled between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. The Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay route has three ships in service, with a total of 24 sailings scheduled. Two vessels will deliver up to 16 sailings on the Tsawwassen to Duke Point (Nanaimo) route.

An additional ferry will boost the number of sailings between Horseshoe Bay and the Sunshine Coast (Langdale) route from Thursday to Monday. Between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands, a second ferry will offer four additional sailings from Friday to Sunday.

It’ll be fingers crossed for the company and travellers alike, as staffing shortages have had an impact on recent schedules, with some weekend sailings cancelled due to a lack of available crew to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.

RELATED STORY: Crew shortage causes BC Ferries to cancel sailings

For those planning long weekend travel, BC Ferries’ Saver fares are billed as the most affordable choice and can be booked on select off-peak sailings on many routes.

B.C. Ferries also has several summer travel tips including booking in advance, carpooling, arriving early, preparing for warm weather and always checking conditions before heading to the terminal. For complete schedule information, tips, current conditions and bookings, visit bcferries.com.

READ MORE: BC Ferries CEO fired

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferrytravel